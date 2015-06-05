VIENNA, June 5 The Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed on Friday to maintain its oil
output ceiling, three delegates said, sticking with its plan to
tolerate lower prices in the interest of defending market share.
The group, which shocked markets last November by resisting
calls to cut production in the face of tumbling oil prices, had
been widely expected to roll over its production for the coming
months after Brent crude rebounded by more than $20 a
barrel from January lows and as global demand accelerated.
(Reporting by OPEC newsroom)