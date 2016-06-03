MOSCOW, June 3 Global oil markets are heading
towards rebalancing, Qatar's Energy Minister told reporters in
Moscow on Friday, a day after the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries failed to agree a clear oil output strategy
at a meeting in Vienna.
"It was a successful meeting, it was full harmony among
members. We reviewed thoroughly market's status of oil supply
and demand. The worst was over," Mohammed Al-Sada said.
"As we can see there is huge shrinkage in investments in
oil, which can lead to shortage down the road," he added.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; writing
by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)