VIENNA Nov 25 A meeting between OPEC kingpin
Saudi Arabia, fellow member Venezuela and major oil producers
Russia and Mexico on Tuesday did not lead to any agreement to
lower crude production, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Rafael
Ramirez said.
The countries agreed that current oil prices below $80 a
barrel are not good, Ramirez said, and the four nations will
meet again in three months.
But the talks in Vienna - which come two days ahead of
OPEC's crucial output meeting in the city - produced no concrete
proposals to support prices.
