(Replaces Oct. 24 Deutsche Bank comments with Nov. 25 comments
by the bank)
Nov 25 Oil analysts are putting down markers on
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
meeting on Nov. 27, when members will consider whether to cut
output to shore up prices.
Oil prices tumbled by more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday to
near four-year lows, reversing early gains after a meeting
between Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and major non-OPEC oil exporters
ended with no deal on curbing output.
The following is a list of comments from brokerages and
banks on what they expect from the meeting:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Date: Nov. 25
Call: CUT inevitable
"An examination of oil market fundamentals suggests that a
coordinated cut in OPEC production is inevitable.
Indeed whenever the Brent 1M-12M time spread has moved into
deep contango OPEC production cuts have typically been not too
far behind.
According to OPEC' market projections as well as our own
forecasts, the call on OPEC crude will fall to 29.2 million
barrels per day as a result of strong non-OPEC supply growth.
Together with a strengthening U.S. dollar and lower economic
growth forecasts, we expect this will compel OPEC into action.
The uncertainty is whether OPEC can coordinate agreement in time
or whether it will only sanction production cuts early in the
new year."
STANDARD CHARTERED
Date: Nov.25
Call: Cut to 29 million bpd or less
"We expect OPEC to try to agree a production-ceiling cut to
29mb/d; perhaps below. But this agreement could be complicated
by the lack of current individual country quotas and Iraq's long
exemption from output targets. Any agreement might involve some
non-OPEC producers, at least nominally."
"However, the key decision-maker is Saudi Arabia. We think
that Saudi Arabia is not overly concerned by the fall in prices,
and expects the market to rebalance itself given a few months.
However, despite the implied lack of urgency, we still expect
Saudi Arabia's position will be to seek out a consensus for a
cut."
DNB
Date: Nov. 24
Call: Cut by 500,000 barrels per day to 29.5 million bpd
(base case)
"We believe it is in the Saudi interest to test the U.S.
shale oil industry to find a new equilibrium instead of cutting
their own production aggressively. We believe a minor production
target cut will be communicated at the meeting, but the cut will
not be large enough to balance the market in 2015."
"We attach a 20 percent probability of no deal being reached
at the meeting ... We believe there is a 30 percent probability
that OPEC will cut more than 1 million b/d in the production
target."
COMMERZBANK
Date: Nov. 21
Call: Unlikely to cut official target
"Our assumption is that next Thursday OPEC will merely
confirm its overall production limit of 30 million barrels a
day. Since actual production is higher than this, an
announcement of this kind would be tantamount to an output cut."
SOCIETE GENERALE
Date: Nov. 21
Call: 60 pct chance of cut
"The Saudis succeed in leading a meaningful cut of 1.0-1.5
million barrels per day from current (i.e., October) production
levels. The cut would be shared by most OPEC members, and
individual country quotas would be part of the agreement. (base
case - 60 percent)
The Saudis do not even try to put together a meaningful cut.
They do exactly what they said in late September and early
October, which is to let prices do the job of balancing supply.
(bearish case - 40 percent)"
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Date: Nov. 20
Call: May go for a ceiling cut of just 0.5 million barrels
per day
"Should prices average $76 per barrel (current forward),
shale oil growth would stand at just 500,000 barrels per day
next year, while $60 would leave production flat."
"A $50 per barrel oil price band may serve Saudi interests
better than a tight $20 per barrel band. After all, Saudi can
ramp output up or down within 3 months, while it takes shale
players 6-12 months to react to rising or falling prices."
EURASIA GROUP
Date: Nov. 20
Call: Agreement on a cut will not materialize
"With the upcoming 27 November OPEC ministerial meeting in
Vienna only a week away, it is increasingly likely that an
agreement on a 'headline' production cut will not materialize,
despite the current flurry of pre-meeting diplomacy. The only
thing OPEC ministers are likely to be able to reach unanimity on
is a statement containing language about making a commitment to
"strict compliance" with the existing 30 million bpd group
production ceiling."
MORGAN STANLEY
Date: Nov. 19
Call: "Several potential scenarios"
1) A reduction in the quota, likely to 29.5 million barrels
per day, dismissing some price war fears and sparking a rally
(33 percent probability).
2) Unchanged quota, but talk of stricter compliance would
likely cause a modest rally (33 percent).
3) No action given financial nature of last leg of the
sell-off. Oil will likely fall on concerns over a new paradigm
but less than the upside in a cut (33 percent).
CAPITAL ECONOMICS
Date: Nov. 18
Call: Unlikely to cut by a meaningful amount
"We think that any cut in the cartel's production target
will simply be as a response to lower demand for its oil, rather
than a concerted attempt to push up prices. We therefore do not
expect the cartel to be able to prevent the price of a barrel of
Brent from falling to $70 by the end of 2016, even if this is
below OPEC's current comfort zone."
GOLDMAN SACHS
Date: Nov. 17
Call: Increased likelihood of a cut, but not a large one
"With the decline in prices, the likelihood of OPEC
announcing a production cut has increased ... We nonetheless
still believe that a large cut in excess of 0.5 million barrels
per day (bpd) is not in the organization's interest. First,
large production cuts would likely support U.S. production
growth, requiring further cuts in 2016 and beyond. Second, a
large cut would be difficult to implement given some of OPEC
members' financing needs (Libya, Iran, Iraq, and Venezuela)."
BNP PARIBAS
Date: Nov. 13
Call: A cut of 1 million to 1.5 million bpd
"We do not believe Saudi Arabia is seeking to shut down the
marginal higher cost producer (U.S. shale oil) and will
therefore adjust its production to support prices.
"The lack of communication regarding future oil output and
the apparent lack of concern at current oil price levels by
Saudi Arabia is most likely intended to incentivize fellow OPEC
members to join in a collective cut in the cartel's supply."
JP MORGAN
Date: Nov. 7
Call: No agreement
"In the short term, we now expect OPEC to be unable to reach
an agreement in its end-November meeting. Consequently, the
prospect of oil inventories increasing substantially in excess
of seasonal norms will likely pressure prices."
SANTANDER
Date: Oct. 24
Call: Cut of 500,000 bpd through compliance
"I think OPEC will call for 'quota discipline' essentially
taking 0.5m bpd out of world oil markets by mid-2015 if this is
done. No formal cuts versus agreed quotas though."
