Nov 25 Oil analysts are putting down markers on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting on Nov. 27, when members will consider whether to cut output to shore up prices.

Oil prices tumbled by more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday to near four-year lows, reversing early gains after a meeting between Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and major non-OPEC oil exporters ended with no deal on curbing output.

The following is a list of comments from brokerages and banks on what they expect from the meeting:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Date: Nov. 25

Call: CUT inevitable

"An examination of oil market fundamentals suggests that a coordinated cut in OPEC production is inevitable.

Indeed whenever the Brent 1M-12M time spread has moved into deep contango OPEC production cuts have typically been not too far behind.

According to OPEC' market projections as well as our own forecasts, the call on OPEC crude will fall to 29.2 million barrels per day as a result of strong non-OPEC supply growth.

Together with a strengthening U.S. dollar and lower economic growth forecasts, we expect this will compel OPEC into action. The uncertainty is whether OPEC can coordinate agreement in time or whether it will only sanction production cuts early in the new year."

STANDARD CHARTERED

Date: Nov.25

Call: Cut to 29 million bpd or less

"We expect OPEC to try to agree a production-ceiling cut to 29mb/d; perhaps below. But this agreement could be complicated by the lack of current individual country quotas and Iraq's long exemption from output targets. Any agreement might involve some non-OPEC producers, at least nominally."

"However, the key decision-maker is Saudi Arabia. We think that Saudi Arabia is not overly concerned by the fall in prices, and expects the market to rebalance itself given a few months. However, despite the implied lack of urgency, we still expect Saudi Arabia's position will be to seek out a consensus for a cut."

DNB

Date: Nov. 24

Call: Cut by 500,000 barrels per day to 29.5 million bpd (base case)

"We believe it is in the Saudi interest to test the U.S. shale oil industry to find a new equilibrium instead of cutting their own production aggressively. We believe a minor production target cut will be communicated at the meeting, but the cut will not be large enough to balance the market in 2015."

"We attach a 20 percent probability of no deal being reached at the meeting ... We believe there is a 30 percent probability that OPEC will cut more than 1 million b/d in the production target."

COMMERZBANK

Date: Nov. 21

Call: Unlikely to cut official target

"Our assumption is that next Thursday OPEC will merely confirm its overall production limit of 30 million barrels a day. Since actual production is higher than this, an announcement of this kind would be tantamount to an output cut."

SOCIETE GENERALE

Date: Nov. 21

Call: 60 pct chance of cut

"The Saudis succeed in leading a meaningful cut of 1.0-1.5 million barrels per day from current (i.e., October) production levels. The cut would be shared by most OPEC members, and individual country quotas would be part of the agreement. (base case - 60 percent)

The Saudis do not even try to put together a meaningful cut. They do exactly what they said in late September and early October, which is to let prices do the job of balancing supply. (bearish case - 40 percent)"

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Date: Nov. 20

Call: May go for a ceiling cut of just 0.5 million barrels per day

"Should prices average $76 per barrel (current forward), shale oil growth would stand at just 500,000 barrels per day next year, while $60 would leave production flat."

"A $50 per barrel oil price band may serve Saudi interests better than a tight $20 per barrel band. After all, Saudi can ramp output up or down within 3 months, while it takes shale players 6-12 months to react to rising or falling prices."

EURASIA GROUP

Date: Nov. 20

Call: Agreement on a cut will not materialize

"With the upcoming 27 November OPEC ministerial meeting in Vienna only a week away, it is increasingly likely that an agreement on a 'headline' production cut will not materialize, despite the current flurry of pre-meeting diplomacy. The only thing OPEC ministers are likely to be able to reach unanimity on is a statement containing language about making a commitment to "strict compliance" with the existing 30 million bpd group production ceiling."

MORGAN STANLEY

Date: Nov. 19

Call: "Several potential scenarios"

1) A reduction in the quota, likely to 29.5 million barrels per day, dismissing some price war fears and sparking a rally (33 percent probability).

2) Unchanged quota, but talk of stricter compliance would likely cause a modest rally (33 percent).

3) No action given financial nature of last leg of the sell-off. Oil will likely fall on concerns over a new paradigm but less than the upside in a cut (33 percent).

CAPITAL ECONOMICS

Date: Nov. 18

Call: Unlikely to cut by a meaningful amount

"We think that any cut in the cartel's production target will simply be as a response to lower demand for its oil, rather than a concerted attempt to push up prices. We therefore do not expect the cartel to be able to prevent the price of a barrel of Brent from falling to $70 by the end of 2016, even if this is below OPEC's current comfort zone."

GOLDMAN SACHS

Date: Nov. 17

Call: Increased likelihood of a cut, but not a large one

"With the decline in prices, the likelihood of OPEC announcing a production cut has increased ... We nonetheless still believe that a large cut in excess of 0.5 million barrels per day (bpd) is not in the organization's interest. First, large production cuts would likely support U.S. production growth, requiring further cuts in 2016 and beyond. Second, a large cut would be difficult to implement given some of OPEC members' financing needs (Libya, Iran, Iraq, and Venezuela)."

BNP PARIBAS

Date: Nov. 13

Call: A cut of 1 million to 1.5 million bpd

"We do not believe Saudi Arabia is seeking to shut down the marginal higher cost producer (U.S. shale oil) and will therefore adjust its production to support prices.

"The lack of communication regarding future oil output and the apparent lack of concern at current oil price levels by Saudi Arabia is most likely intended to incentivize fellow OPEC members to join in a collective cut in the cartel's supply."

JP MORGAN

Date: Nov. 7

Call: No agreement

"In the short term, we now expect OPEC to be unable to reach an agreement in its end-November meeting. Consequently, the prospect of oil inventories increasing substantially in excess of seasonal norms will likely pressure prices."

SANTANDER

Date: Oct. 24

Call: Cut of 500,000 bpd through compliance

"I think OPEC will call for 'quota discipline' essentially taking 0.5m bpd out of world oil markets by mid-2015 if this is done. No formal cuts versus agreed quotas though." (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Kevin Jose in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)