MOSCOW Nov 27 Russia's most powerful oil official Igor Sechin said that oil prices could fall below $60 by mid-way through next year, speaking the same day OPEC met in Vienna and left its output targets unchanged.

Sechin, chief executive of Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer, in an interview with an Austrian newspaper also said U.S. oil production would fall after 2025.

On Thursday, OPEC decided against production cuts to halt a slide in global oil prices, sending benchmark Brent crude plunging to a fresh four-year low below $73 a barrel. Russia is not a member of OPEC.

Sechin, who met representatives from world oil powers in Vienna earlier in the week, said he believed oil prices could fall to $60 or below by the end of the first half of next year and that Russia had the potential to cut between 200,000 and 300,000 barrels a day of production if prices remained low. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Evans and Keiron Henderson)