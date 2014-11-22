(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW Nov 22 Russia, the world's biggest
energy exporter, does not plan to cut oil production to shore up
prices, Rossiya 24 television quoted Energy Minister Alexander
Novak as saying on Saturday.
Russia, which relies on oil and gas exports for about half
its federal budget, has been hit this year by a fall in global
oil prices as well as by Western sanctions over its role in the
Ukraine's crisis.
The Energy Ministry confirmed Novak's quote to Reuters,
adding that it was part of an interview with state-run Rossiya
24, the full version of which has yet to be aired.
It was not immediately clear when the interview was recorded
and whether Novak was replying to a remark he made on Friday,
when he said Russia was discussing whether to cut oil output but
had not yet taken a decision on this.
Novak and Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russia's biggest
oil producer Rosneft and an ally of President Vladimir
Putin, will travel to Vienna next week before an OPEC meeting.
They have not said who they will meet while there.
Russia can do little to shore up the oil price, which had
fallen by a third since June to under $80 a barrel, because it
lacks storage facilities and may be unable to stop pumping at
wells for fear they will freeze over, analysts have said.
