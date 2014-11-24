* Russia helps markets by not raising oil output - Energy
Minister Moscow may make oil output cuts of 15 mln t in 2015 -
paper
* Russia risks fall into recession with oil under $60 per
barrel
(Adds Energy Minister quotes, background)
By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, Nov 24 Russia, in desperate need of
higher oil prices, is making a last-ditch attempt to sway this
week's OPEC meeting by suggesting Moscow could cut output if the
group does the same.
But in a sign that it has yet to take a final decision,
Russia has also said instead of cutting output it could just
keep it flat.
"We think that our contribution, in principle, is that we
are keeping our oil production (flat). We are not increasing,"
Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Rossiya-24 state TV in an
interview aired in full on Monday.
Russia needs an oil price of $100 per barrel to balance its
budget. With oil prices threatening to go as low as $60 if OPEC
does not agree a significant output cut, Moscow could see its
economy fall into recession.
Citing sources, the Kommersant newspaper said on Monday
Russia might suggest cutting its oil production by around 15
million tonnes a year (300,000 barrels per day) from next year
and that Moscow expected the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries to limit its output by another 70 million
tonnes. OPEC meets in Vienna on Nov.27
Industry players are sceptical that Russia may do anything
significant to shore up prices as it did not contribute even
when it promised to cut exports to help OPEC curb an oil price
fall in the early 2000s.
Russia is among the world's top three crude oil producers,
along with the United States and Saudi Arabia, and last month
was pumping near post-Soviet highs of 10.6 million bpd.
Some analysts say an OPEC cut of as much as 1.5 million
barrels per day is needed to support oil prices. Benchmark Brent
prices are down around 30 percent since June at around $80 per
barrel.
Novak estimated that currently supply is some 700,000 to
800,000 bpd higher than demand. Russia plans to keep oil
production at around 520 million to 525 million tonnes a year
(10.4-10.5 million bpd) till 2020, he said.
"To make a rapid cut or a rapid increase - it is physically
impossible. We have our oil production specifics," Novak said.
Novak said last week Moscow was looking at the option of
cutting oil production, but said the measure had yet to be
agreed.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the idea
in Kommersant was one possible option and that there were other
ways of shoring up prices.
Analysts, however, say Russia can do little to bolster the
oil price because it lacks storage facilities and may be unable
to stop pumping at wells for fear they will freeze over.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva, additional
reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Bush and
Keiron Henderson)