By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Sept 26 As Russian energy minister
Alexander Novak flies to Algeria this week for talks with OPEC
on output cuts, developments at home indicate non-OPEC Russia is
still ill prepared for any coordinated production action.
Five leading Russian oil companies, responsible for three
quarters of output in the world's largest producer, all say they
will be boosting output next year after reaching record levels
in recent months.
No doubt, all these companies would obey if President
Vladimir Putin ordered them to curtail production.
But so far Putin has had no meeting with leading Russian oil
producers - state-owned or private - and even the energy
ministry has yet to hold such consultations to sort out details
and logistics of any output action.
"We think that it is impossible to agree... No one trusts
anyone, everyone has been just ramping up production (within
OPEC and outside)," a source at Russia's leading oil producer,
Rosneft, said.
Kremlin-controlled Rosneft, which accounts for
over a third of Russian production, has been the biggest
opponent of the global oil freeze deal since it was first
discussed at the beginning of the year.
Rosneft's influential chief, Igor Sechin, a close ally of
Putin, has said internal differences were killing OPEC and its
ability to influence the market.
The Rosneft source said the firm's position has not changed
despite the latest developments, which even saw Putin meeting
Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in China in early
September and the country's ministries agreeing to work together
to help stabilise oil markets.
Days after the pact was signed Russia reported a new
post-Soviet production record of over 11 million barrels per day
and said that during one of the days output surpassed 11.75
million bpd as several firms launched new fields.
The Russian oil landscape is also dominated by No.2 firm,
private Lukoil, private producer Surgut,
state-owned GazpromNeft and Tatneft.
The companies plan to raise production by around 1.6 percent
on average in 2017, according to their forecasts and Reuters
calculations as they benefit from a weaker rouble and cheaper
costs at home.
Analysts from Swiss bank UBS forecast a rise of 2.7 percent
next year of Russia's overall oil production.
"I am sceptical not only about the agreement but about the
results too," said Vladimir Drebentsov, chief economist for BP
in Russia and the former Soviet Union.
"As price is rising, production in the United States is
rising too," he said.
BP has a 20 percent stake in Rosneft, whose boss Sechin has
long argued that any oil price increase as a result of joint
actions by OPEC and non-OPEC will allow the United States to
resume production growth from high-cost shale deposits.
The Russian energy ministry has itself delivered
contradictory statements over the past week with Novak saying he
was still supporting a freeze but swiftly denying his deputy
Kirill Molodtsov's remarks that Russian could in theory cut
output by up to five percent.
"Production is breaking new records... It would be stupid to
freeze production, let alone cut it, as state coffers need money
and companies are starting new fields," a source close to the
energy ministry said.
