HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 27 at 6:11 P.M. EST/2311 GMT
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
ALGIERS, Sept 27 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday it was hard to tell whether talks between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers in Algiers this week would produce an agreement to stabilise the market.
"It is hard to tell, consultations are still under way," Novak told Reuters when asked whether any agreement to stabilise the market was expected this week.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum, which groups producers and consumers, in Algeria from Sept. 26-28. Non-OPEC producer Russia is also attending the forum. (Reporting by OPEC team; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
Jan 27 Three U.S. natural gas pipeline companies on Friday asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for permission to move forward on their projects by Feb. 3, which is when one of the FERC commissioners will step down.