UPDATE 7-Oil little changed as traders weigh U.S. inventory build, OPEC cuts
* U.S. govt data shows rising U.S. crude, products inventories
MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia is continuing consultations with OPEC aimed at stabilising oil markets and is positive about a global deal, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.
In a statement, his ministry quoted Novak as saying OPEC had to reach consensus within the group before other producers could join such an agreement.
Earlier, Russian news agencies cited a diplomatic source as saying that no Russian delegation would attend a meeting in Vienna on Monday with OPEC experts, after Saudi Arabia pulled out of the event. The ministry's statement did not say if Russia would go or not. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
