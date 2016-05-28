MOSCOW May 28 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday he was not planning to take part in an OPEC meeting in Vienna in June, RIA news agency reported.

Russia is not a member of the OPEC oil producers' group but consulted with its members in recent months when global oil prices collapsed to multi-year lows.

Earlier this year a proposed deal involving Russia and some OPEC members to freeze oil output to support prices fell apart. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by David Evans)