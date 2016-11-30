UPDATE 1-Oil prices rise on weakening dollar, but plentiful supplies cap gains
* U.S. oil inventories, production both rise (Adds Saudi comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW Nov 30 Russia is ready to "gradually" cut its oil production by up to 300,000 barrels per day in the first half of 2017 as a part of its agreement with OPEC, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, Novak said that Russia welcomes the OPEC decision and expects that other non-OPEC members will also join the deal by cutting their cumulative oil output by up to 300,000 bpd.
Novak gave no indication what is the level that Russia is ready to cut its oil output from. This year Russia's crude output is on track to hit a new post-Soviet high. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
* U.S. oil inventories, production both rise (Adds Saudi comment, updates prices)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp does not know definitively if shippers are still behind the recently revived Keystone XL pipeline project and will be reaching out to them to find out, chief executive Russ Girling said on Wednesday.