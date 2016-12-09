GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on reinvigorated Trump rally; Dow tops 20,000
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to U.S. market close)
VIENNA Dec 9 Russia's energy minister said on Friday he expected non-OPEC oil producers to fully contribute to production cuts agreed earlier with OPEC.
"I look with optimism at tomorrow's event," Alexander Novak said ahead of a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers on Saturday.
"I think that we will agree and we must agree," he said adding he was confident non-OPEC producers would contribute 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of cuts alongside OPEC's production cut of 1.2 million bpd. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)
TORONTO, Jan 25 Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd on Wednesday confirmed its pipeline as the source of leak of some 200,000 liters of crude oil onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan, the company's president said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Share prices surged on Wednesday for U.S. companies that could benefit from U.S. President Trump's plans to push ahead with a border wall with Mexico and his approval of key energy pipeline expansion projects.