VIENNA Dec 9 Russia's energy minister said on Friday he expected non-OPEC oil producers to fully contribute to production cuts agreed earlier with OPEC.

"I look with optimism at tomorrow's event," Alexander Novak said ahead of a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers on Saturday.

"I think that we will agree and we must agree," he said adding he was confident non-OPEC producers would contribute 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of cuts alongside OPEC's production cut of 1.2 million bpd. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)