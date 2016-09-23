DUBAI/LONDON, Sept 23 Saudi Arabia has offered
to lower its own oil production if rival Iran agrees to cap its
output this year, in a major compromise ahead of talks in
Algeria next week, three sources familiar with the discussions
told Reuters.
The offer, which has yet to be accepted or rejected by
Tehran, was made this month, the sources told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
Riyadh is ready to cut output to lower levels seen early
this year in exchange for Iran freezing production at the
current level, which is 3.6 million barrels per day, the sources
said.
"They (the Saudis) are ready for a cut but Iran has to agree
to freeze," one source said.
