By Reem Shamseddine
| VIENNA, June 4
VIENNA, June 4 To hear the oil ministers of
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait talk about it this week, the race to
develop massive solar power arrays in the world's sunniest
nations is nearly as important as the current battle for oil
market share.
At a major conference in Vienna attended by the world's most
influential oil officials and executives, the two OPEC
powerhouses took time to hail their nascent solar power efforts.
"If we are ever successful in harnessing that energy I can
assure you that Saudi Arabia will have a distinct relative
advantage: acreage and the sun every day," Saudi oil minister
Ali al-Naimi said on Wednesday.
"Instead of exporting fossil fuel by 2040 - and before even
that - (we could be) exporting gigawatts of electricity - how
does that sound?"
Several years ago the kingdom set out an ambitious effort to
build a 41-gigawatt (GW) solar power sector within two decades,
expanding its capacity from next to nothing to nearly a third of
the nation's electricity system. Earlier this year it pushed
that target back to 2040, having made little progress.
Kuwait has announced plans to generate 15 percent of its
energy needs via renewable sources by 2030, with the first of up
to 100 solar-powered fuelling stations operating by 2017, oil
minister Ali Saleh al-Omair said.
A pilot 70-megawatt project in the Shagaya desert zone west
of Kuwait City was expected to be completed by next year, with
more ambitious phases to follow in future years.
While prospects of becoming a solar exporting powerhouse may
be decades away, big Gulf producers have more pressing reasons
to invest in the industry: rapid growth in domestic demand that
is increasingly being met by inefficient and costly fuel.
During the peak summer season, Saudi Arabia burns nearly a
tenth of its own crude production to generate power due to a
lack of gas- or renewable-fuelled power plants. Fossil fuel
demand could more than double to 8.3 million barrels per day by
2028 if left unchecked, according to government estimates.
Kuwait consumes more power per capita than all but three
other countries, and nearly twice as much as neighbouring Saudi
Arabia, according to 2011 data from the World Bank.
Efforts may now be accelerating, however. In April,
Saudi-based conglomerate Abdul Latif Jameel bought large solar
developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures.
Others are also taking note. The United Arab Emirates could
save $1.9 billion a year by 2030 by using renewable sources to
generate a tenth of its energy needs, according to a report
released in April.
On Wednesday, German industrial company Siemens
agreed to a $9 billion power deal with Egypt that includes 12
wind farms with an installed capacity of 2 GW.
The recent discussions of solar power also come at a pivotal
moment for the world's response to climate change, with big oil
producers expected to face growing pressure to reduce emissions
in the run-up to United Nations talks in Paris later this year.
The Saudi vision is one "I would encourage all OPEC members
to take seriously," Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van
Beurden said at the same event.
"Not least because I believe 20 years from now, if we don't
act, global public opinion will be unforgiving."
