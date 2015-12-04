(Adds U.S. rig data, oil price forecast)
By Ernest Scheyder and Anna Driver
Dec 4 Fears low oil prices will persist for
years sent shares of U.S. crude producers tumbling on Friday
after OPEC failed to agree on a unified output cap, effectively
letting its 13 members pump at will under a policy aimed in part
at squeezing out U.S. rivals.
OPEC ministers, who control a third of the world's oil
supply, ended their meeting in Vienna on a discordant note,
unable to decide as a group how much it should pump in
aggregate.
It appeared for a while OPEC would raise its current 30
million barrels per day (bpd) cap on production, but
negotiations broke down after Iran said it would not accept any
limits until it emerges from Western-imposed sanctions.
Iraq's oil minister echoed those sentiments, asking after
the meeting why OPEC members should accept a production cap if
non-OPEC oil producers do not have one.
The comments exacerbated oversupply worries and sent U.S.
oil prices below $40 a barrel, dragging down U.S. energy
stocks.
Global oil prices have already dropped more than 50 percent
in the past year, and futures trading indicate Wall Street does
not expect them to rise above $50 per barrel until July 2017 at
the earliest. <0#CLCAL:>
Tim Rezvan, an oil analyst with Sterne Agee CRT, called the
outcome a "bearish near-term event" for the U.S. oil industry.
OPEC gave a tacit acknowledgement that its policy of
flooding the globe with crude is harming rivals. In a statement,
the group noted that it expects non-OPEC supply of oil to
actually contract next year, even as demand rises.
Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp, Continental
Resources Inc and Oasis Petroleum Inc, top North
Dakota oil producers, each fell more than 5 percent.
Marathon Oil Corp, Hess Corp and Occidental
Petroleum Corp each fell between 1 to 2 percent. Most
stocks pared earlier losses.
Signaling further pain, the U.S. oil drilling rig count fell
this week for the 13th week in the last 14, down to 545, about a
third of the number operating this time last year.
Not all of OPEC's members are comfortable with low prices.
Many, including Venezuela, need higher oil prices to balance
their national budgets.
Given that need, some in the U.S. oil industry hoped OPEC
would actually lower production, an expectation that now seems
misguided as Saudi Arabia, the group's de facto leader, has
pursued a strategy of high production to rattle U.S. rivals.
"I don't see how anybody in their right mind thought that
the Saudis were going to cut production," said Mike Breard, oil
company analyst at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas.
"I guess some people were holding out hope."
EFFECT ON RIVALS
Senior energy bankers in Houston on Friday said persistently
low prices are increasingly separating U.S. shale companies into
two camps: those that are strong enough to weather the downturn
and those that will need to restructure or go into bankruptcy.
There is so much uncertainty over prices right now that
companies cannot plan easily, the bankers said.
Continental, North Dakota's second-largest oil producer,
famously cancelled its hedges last fall amid hopes prices would
soon rebound. Yet prices have only plunged since then.
Meanwhile, capital raising was hitting bumps. NGL Energy
Partners LP was struggling to muster interest for a new
high-yield bond, IFR reported.
Industry leaders said lifting the ban on U.S. crude exports
would relieve domestic producers.
"This is just an effort on OPEC's part to see if they can
outlast shale oil exploration and production in the United
States," said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum
Council, an industry trade group. "It's a strong signal back to
Congress that it needs to find a way to get that crude oil
export ban eliminated."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Williston, N.D. and Anna
Driver in Houston; Editing by Terry Wade, Bernadette Baum and
Tom Brown)