VIENNA, June 3 Venezuela sought to open a new
front in its months-long verbal assault on the U.S. shale oil
industry on Wednesday, suggesting it posed a grave threat to
water supplies.
In the latest criticism of the hydraulic fracturing
technology that has yielded a gusher of crude supplies in
Venezuela's biggest oil market, oil minister Asdrubal Chavez
cited the "huge environmental impact" from shale.
"This does not seem to raise any concerns among the
governments promoting it or the companies involved," he told an
OPEC seminar in Vienna attended by chief executives of some of
the world's biggest oil companies, including Exxon and
BP, both of which operate in U.S. shale.
"It is a responsibility of the conventional crude
oil-producing countries to develop price mechanisms that take
into account these economic and geopolitical actors that promote
technologies that threaten the availability of the fundamental
resource for human existence: water."
The comments echo those of environmental activists in the
United States who have questioned both the extensive amount of
water that must be injected into shale wells, and also the risk
that the chemical-laced mixes used in fracking could seep into
groundwater.
The issue is a difficult one for scientists because in many
places data on water quality has rarely been taken before the
energy extraction began.
After years of study, the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency is expected soon to release a landmark report on the
possible impact of fracking on drinking water. Other existing
research has failed to identify any systemic problems, although
a handful of reported incidents have raised public concerns.
The comments from Venezuela are its latest broadside against
the rise of an industry that is widely cited for tipping the
world's oil market into oversupply and precipitating a collapse
in oil prices that has slammed the increasingly cash-strapped
and unpopular government in the midst of a deep recession.
Chavez blamed fracking for creating an "involuntary price
war among oil-producing brother countries".
President Nicolas Maduro has for months alleged that the
United States is deliberately flooding the market with shale oil
to sink prices and destabilise his OPEC nation, whose crude
shipments to U.S. refiners have halved over the past decade.
Chavez also urged the group to be more vigilant about
emerging threats to its power, calling for the creation of a
technical group involving OPEC and non-OPEC market experts to
avoid any future unpleasant surprises.
"As this technology was advancing, OPEC and non-OPEC
countries did not have the early warnings that could have
allowed us to implement strategies capable of countering the
negative effects of shale oil," he said.
Despite waving the flag of environmentalism, Venezuelan
state oil company PDVSA has faced criticism on that same front
over problems including a sizable 2012 oil spill that affected a
river in eastern Venezuela and a large pile of petroleum coke,
and also uses fracking in some of its own operations.
Senior PDVSA executives reject environmental criticism as
being exaggerated, ill-informed and politically motivated by
enemies of the socialist government.
