(Adds quotes, details on Venezuela oil diplomacy, economy)
CARACAS Nov 27 Venezuela will maintain contact
with non-OPEC countries to seek a "fair" global oil price,
Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Thursday, despite OPEC's
refusal to cut output as the cash-strapped South American
country had aggressively pushed for.
Saudi Arabia blocked calls from poorer members of the OPEC
oil exporter group for production cuts to arrest a slide in
global prices, sending benchmark crude plunging to a fresh
four-year low.
The decision is a blow to Venezuela's flailing economy,
widely believed to be in recession, and also highlights the
country's diminished influence in OPEC, which it helped found.
Still, Ramirez, until September the country's oil minister
and head of state oil company PDVSA, said Venezuela
would continue to defend prices.
"We're going to be in permanent contact (within OPEC)," he
said, speaking from Vienna in an interview with Latin American
regional television station Telesur, reiterating that Venezuela
deems $100 a barrel a fair price for oil.
"We have agreed to work toward (price) stability and work to
maintain contact with non-OPEC countries, which is very
important," he said, referring to conversations with oil
producers Mexico and Russia that are not part of the group.
Still, Venezuela has an upward battle to win over the
wealthy Gulf states that have made clear they are ready to ride
out the weak prices.
The prospect of continued low oil prices, however, is
disastrous for Venezuela, which is grappling to pay arrears with
private companies ranging from airlines to oil partners,
expensive social programs, and major bond payments.
Ramirez's comments were a far cry from the interview he gave
Telesur earlier this month from Iran, one of several stops on
his unsuccessful global tour to shore up support for an OPEC
cut.
Then, a confident-looking Ramirez, the country's chief
representative at OPEC, told Venezuelans a consensus for an
output cut was in the works.
"The issue isn't even the reduction but rather how much," he
had said.
In the interview on Thursday, Ramirez stressed that the OPEC
decision will allow members to continue "monitoring" the market.
(Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)