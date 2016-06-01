VIENNA, June 1 Venezuelan energy minister
Eulogio Del Pino said on Wednesday OPEC has a de facto oil
output freeze as its overall production stood steady in the past
few months.
Del Pino was a key architect of a proposal to freeze oil
output earlier this year, but the plan fell apart in April after
Saudi Arabia said it would take part only if rival Iran also
participated.
"Production has been frozen ... Because if you see the
decline in the non-OPEC and all the situation that happened in
several countries, production has been maintained the same in
the last three or four months," Del Pino told reporters ahead of
a regular OPEC meeting on Thursday.
"So de facto we have freeze conditions," Del Pino said.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Dale Hudson)