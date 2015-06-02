VIENNA, June 2 Venezuela's oil minister Asdrubal
Chavez said on Tuesday that the best way towards achieving
stabilisation in the oil market is through agreement and active
cooperation among all exporters.
In a statement ahead of Friday's meeting of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, he also highlighted the
work being undertaken at a technical level by OPEC and non-OPEC
countries.
"In this regard, one of the proposals is the need to
establish a standing technical working group ... in order to
monitor the market and make recommendations to increase the
effectiveness of the decision-making process of the producing
countries," the statement said.
(Reporting by OPEC newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson)