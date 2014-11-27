VIENNA Nov 27 Shale oil is a disaster for
climate change, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez said
on Thursday as OPEC prepares to decide on oil output policy.
"The U.S. is producing in a very, very bad manner. The shale
oil, I mean it is a disaster from the point of view of climate
change...," Ramirez told reporters.
Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries meet on Thursday in Vienna, with Venezuela
trying to rally support for action to boost crude prices that
have been hit by a supply glut.
(Reporting by OPEC newsroom)