* Oil experts, not ministers, to meet Oct. 21
* OPEC delegates downplay Venezuela's ideas
* OPEC ministers meet Dec. 4
By Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/DUBAI, Oct 19 A meeting of OPEC and
non-OPEC oil market experts this week is unlikely to increase
the prospect of joint co-operation on supply curbs or show much
support for Venezuela's proposed price band, OPEC delegates and
analysts said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has
invited eight non-member countries including Russia for talks on
the market at its Vienna headquarters on Wednesday. OPEC's own
meeting to set policy is not until Dec. 4.
Non-OPEC producers have refused to work with OPEC in cutting
supply to reduce a surplus that has prompted prices to sink to
below $50 a barrel from $115 in June 2014. In turn, OPEC
has refused to limit supply alone and many members have raised
output.
Cash-strapped member Venezuela is nonetheless pushing for
OPEC and non-OPEC cuts and has proposed reviving OPEC's price
band mechanism, attempting to set a $70 price floor.
But two OPEC delegates said the prospect of
joint output cuts was low and the price band was unlikely to
find much support.
"I really don't believe that Venezuela will succeed in its
attempts," said one of the delegates. "OPEC countries are now
over-producing so the cutback should start from within before
trying with non-OPEC producers."
According to OPEC's own figures, OPEC is pumping 31.57
million barrels per day (bpd), much more than its official 30
million bpd target and the lion's share of an excess supply of
almost 2 million bpd.
Most OPEC countries are sending their national
representatives - oil experts who rank below ministers - to the
event, although Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino and
possibly his Ecuadorean counterpart Pedro Merizalde-Pavón are
expected to attend.
"It won't be better than the one before," said another OPEC
delegate, referring to a technical OPEC and non-OPEC meeting in
May which failed to achieve cooperation between the two sides.
Expectations among some OPEC watchers are also low, given
that Saudi Arabia has shown no interest in returning to a
strategy of supporting prices. "Only the market can decide on
prices, no-one else," Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on
Thursday.
"The meeting has a good chance of resulting in an agreement
to share information and/or plans to continue to assess the
market," said Jamie Webster, analyst at IHS and an OPEC expert.
"But in terms of what the market is looking for - a clear
unequivocal plan to cut - it is very unlikely to deliver."
