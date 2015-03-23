* Saudi oil minister says kingdom is pumping near 10 mln bpd
* Says ready to pump more if customers asks for it
* Larger volumes flows to U.S., Asia, Europe
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, March 23 When Saudi Arabia's oil
minister Ali al-Naimi says he does not want the kingdom to lose
market share anymore, he really means it.
Iraq, Venezuela, Russia and Kazakhstan all saw their oil
partially replaced by Saudi crude in Asia, the United States and
even Europe, with its lackluster demand, as traders said the
kingdom offered customers more oil, and more cheaply.
Supplies from OPEC's leading producer are notoriously
difficult to track as they reach customers under confidential
direct deals rather than via the spot market. But an indirect
confirmation of rising deliveries came on Sunday from Naimi
himself.
The veteran minister, who carefully chooses his words and
figures in his speeches, said the kingdom was now pumping around
10 million barrels per day - near an all-time high and some
350,000 bpd above the figure Saudi Arabia gave to OPEC for its
February output.
And to stress the message, Naimi said the kingdom had the
ability to increase if customers asked for more.
Gary Ross, the founder and executive chairman of PIRA, the
first consultancy to predict Saudi oil output rising to 10
million bpd in March, said PIRA's research and conversations
with customers showed additional crude would be delivered to
Asia and the United States.
In Asia, some Chinese refineries switched from using West
African barrels to the Saudi Arab Light grade. In the United
States, some customers increased their use of Saudi oil because
of very competitive pricing.
Also contributing to the rise in Saudi supplies were much
lower loadings of Iraqi crude because of bad weather in
February, said Ross.
"The Saudis have said they are ready to increase supply if
there is more demand. So over the past months they got more
demand and they supplied the market with additional crude," said
Ross.
"I think Saudi Arabia is comfortable with its current
production volumes and is happy to restore market share. They
are unlikely to go much above 10 million," he added.
"SUPER COMPETITIVE"
Naimi has repeatedly said that Saudi Arabia's loss of its
share in major markets was the main reason it decided against
cutting production at OPEC's last meeting in November 2014.
The decision contributed to a steep decline in oil prices to
below $50 per barrel in January from $115 in June 2014.
The Saudis are hoping the development will cut output from
high-cost producers, such as U.S. shale explorers, and win back
market share for low cost producers such as Saudi Arabia.
The past weeks have shown that Riyadh was not waiting for a
bigger market share to come their way, but was pro-actively
managing the situation.
"The Saudis have been placing more barrels in Europe since
February - something I haven't seen for a long time. It creates
additional pressure on Russia and Kazakh oil grades," said a
trader with an oil major, which buys large volumes of Saudi,
Russian and Kazakh crude.
Russia and Kazakh supplies to the Mediterranean markets have
fallen in January and February because of bad weather. Nigerian
exports have also dropped due to disruptions.
"Basically, the Saudi selling prices have been super
competitive and hence demand for their crude strong," said
Amrita Sen from Energy Aspect, who also saw back in February
Saudi supplies exceeding 10 million bpd in March.
According to Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts,
U.S. imports of Saudi crude stood at 30 million barrels in
February, overtaking China after Saudi Arabia cut prices for
America.
Sen said that higher than expected refinery runs and fuel
demand in Asia and Europe had also allowed Riyadh to sell more.
State giant Saudi Aramco said it saw supplies to China
rising over time.
"We see our energy supply potentially doubling ... as
China's energy demand grows," Aramco's chief Khalid Al-Falih
told Beijing-based media group Caixin in an interview.
Saudi Arabia tends to raise production without increasing
exports in the summer months when local power demand spikes due
to air conditioning needs. Demand at home has also been rising
as domestic refining capacity grew. However, the kingdom has
invested heavily in gas production so it could save more crude
for exports instead of burning it for power generation.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal in Dubai and David
Sheppard in London, editing by William Hardy)