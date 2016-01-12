(Adds quote from OPEC delegate para 8)
* OPEC strategy working but will take time - UAE
* "Couple" of OPEC members requested emergency meeting -
Nigeria
* No meeting likely - two OPEC delegates
* Current market conditions create need for meeting -
Nigeria
* Oil down 20 percent in 2016
By Rania El Gamal and Maha El Dahan
ABU DHABI, Jan 12 The United Arab Emirates moved
to quash talk of a potential emergency meeting of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after
Nigeria's oil minister said on Tuesday a "couple" of members had
requested a gathering.
Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped towards $30 a
barrel to a near 12-year low before rising slightly. They have
shed almost three-quarters of their value since mid-2014 due to
oversupply.
Such market conditions supported an emergency meeting to
review whether OPEC should change strategy, Nigerian Minister of
State for Petroleum Resources Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu told
reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.
However, UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui
later told the same conference the current OPEC strategy was
working, adding that time was needed to allow this to happen --
perhaps between one and 1-1/2 years.
"I'm not convinced OPEC alone can change or can solely
unilaterally change this strategy just because we have seen a
low in the market," Mazroui said.
Mazroui added that while the first half of 2016 would be
"tough" for the oil market, there would be a gradual recovery
later in the year, aided by an expected drop in non-OPEC
production.
The Nigerian minister did not specify which OPEC members
wanting a meeting and said any such gathering would be in
February or March. OPEC's next scheduled meeting is not until
June 2.
But two OPEC delegates from outside the Gulf were sceptical
an emergency conference would take place. "There won't be any
meeting," said one of the OPEC delegates from an African OPEC
country.
OPEC's strategy of maintaining production levels, instead of
reducing supply to allow prices to recover, has been aimed at
defending market share at the expense of higher-cost producers
such as those in the U.S. shale sector.
The supply glut is likely to be exacerbated in 2016 by the
return of Iranian supply to the market, once Western sanctions
have been lifted.
"I think all the members including Iran have the right to
increase their production. I don't think we are going to
restrict anyone," Mazroui said.
Such prospects have led oil analysts to downgrade their
forecasts in recent days, with Standard Chartered saying prices
could drop to $10 a barrel.
The likelihood of a meeting taking place will hinge on the
attitude of OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia, which has been at the
vanguard of resistance to a production cut.
"Saudi Arabia has never held the position that it does not
want to talk," Kachikwu said. "In fact, it was very supportive
of a meeting before June, at the time when we held the December
meeting, if (there was a) consensus call for it."
