VIENNA, Nov 6 Fundamental factors do not justify
the sharp drop in oil prices, OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah
al-Badri said on Thursday, forecasting a price rebound by the
second half of 2015.
"We are concerned but we are not panicking," he told
reporters at a news conference on the group's 2014 World Oil
Outlook.
"We don't see that much of change in fundamentals. The
decline is 28 percent, it's a little bit too much," he said,
adding the group was evaluating the situation to gauge how
events might develop. OPEC meets on Nov 27 and Badri said OPEC
had not invited any other producers to attend.
Brent crude futures have fallen 27 percent since the
start of July and 12 percent in the last month.
"I think the price will rebound by the second half of next
year. But I don't know by how much. This situation of low prices
cannot continue," he said, adding speculation was playing a role
in the price drop.
Badri had told reporters in September that he thought oil
prices would come back up by the end of this year.
He said it was up to OPEC member countries to decide how to
respond to the oil price drop. The next ministerial meeting is
on Nov. 27.
OPEC's oil market share is set to be 5 percent smaller by
2018 as supply of U.S. shale oil grows faster than previously
thought, giving the 12-member exporter group little comfort from
rising world demand, its market outlook found.
Asked about the impact if oil prices stay low for a long
time, Badri pointed to the heavy investments OPEC members were
making in their energy sectors.
"If we stop this I am sure the supply will decline very soon
and the price will shoot up and volatility will be causing the
oil industry...a lot of problems," he said.
