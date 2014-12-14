UPDATE 1-Norwegian newcomer Borr Drilling scoops up Transocean rigs for $1.4 bln
* Borr raises $800 mln in equity (Recasts, adds comment, background, bullets, detail)
DUBAI Dec 14 The secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Sunday the price of oil had fallen further than market fundamentals would have dictated.
Speaking at an event in Dubai, Abdullah al-Badri added that the November meeting which ruled out a cut in production by members of the group was not aimed at anyone specific.
"The fundamentals should not lead to this dramatic reduction (in price). Some people say this decision was directed at the United States and shale oil. All of this is incorrect. Some also say it was directed at Iran. And Russia. This also is incorrect."
Crude oil markets are at five-year lows. (Reporting by William Maclean; Writing by David French, editing by John Stonestreet)
LONDON, March 20 World markets baulked on Monday at the G20's decision to drop a decade-old pledge to resist trade protectionism, with stocks, the dollar, oil and the price of many major sovereign bonds all sliding into the red.
JUBA, March 20 South Sudanese rebels said on Monday they had kidnapped four oil workers including a Pakistani national, in a bid to force their Chinese and Malaysian consortium to leave the country.