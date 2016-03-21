VIENNA, March 21 Iran may join other oil
producers planning to freeze production to support prices at a
later date, OPEC's secretary general said on Monday, since the
country is seeking to raise its exports.
Producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and non-members are due to meet on April 17 in Qatar
to discuss stabilising prices by freezing production. But Iran
has maintained that it will increase exports, following the
lifting of Western sanctions in January.
"They have some conditions about their production," Abdullah
al-Badri said at a news conference in Vienna, referring to Iran.
"Maybe in the future they will join the group."
