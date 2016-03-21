VIENNA, March 21 Iran may join other oil producers planning to freeze production to support prices at a later date, OPEC's secretary general said on Monday, since the country is seeking to raise its exports.

Producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-members are due to meet on April 17 in Qatar to discuss stabilising prices by freezing production. But Iran has maintained that it will increase exports, following the lifting of Western sanctions in January.

"They have some conditions about their production," Abdullah al-Badri said at a news conference in Vienna, referring to Iran. "Maybe in the future they will join the group." (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla in Vienna, Editing by David Evans)