* OPEC raised expectations too high
* Market wanted deeper cuts, exit strategy
* U.S. production still growing, challenging OPEC
By Dmitry Zhdannikov, Rania El Gamal and Ernest Scheyder
VIENNA, May 26 As OPEC's latest meeting wrapped
up in Vienna on Thursday night, ministers congratulated each
other on its rare spirit of amity and consensus. The talks were,
without a doubt, a success.
But two hours later, one veteran delegate was staring in
despair at the numbers flashing red on his smartphone showing
crude down some 5 percent to $51 a barrel.
"That is a disaster," he said.
While OPEC has worked hard in recent years on improving
communication to ensure the right message is delivered to
financial markets, Thursday's experience showed the 14-member
group and its non-OPEC allies still have a long way to go.
The problem was not what was delivered, but what appeared to
have been promised beforehand, industry analysts said.
OPEC agreed on Thursday to extend its existing production
cuts by nine months - more than the initially suggested six
months - in tandem with non-OPEC producers, including Russia.
But hints from the group that it could deepen supply cuts,
extend them by as long as 12 months, curtail exports and tell
the market how exactly it would terminate supply curbs in 2018
had raised market expectations much higher.
"OPEC oversold the meeting to the market way too early,"
Amrita Sen, from the consultancy Energy Aspects, told Reuters in
Vienna.
The market reaction was all the more disappointing given
that from OPEC's perspective, the meeting went very well.
"I have been in OPEC close to 20 years. It's the first time
that I witness 100 percent compliance (with cuts) from OPEC and
close to 100 percent from non-OPEC," Iranian Oil Minister Bijan
Zanganeh told Reuters afterward.
OPEC's No.3 producer, Iran has repeatedly clashed in past
meetings with OPEC's de-facto leader, its political arch-rival
Saudi Arabia.
Russia, which effectively is fighting a proxy war with Saudi
Arabia in Syria, said on Thursday its energy cooperation with
Riyadh would last well into the future.
In its statement, OPEC said it could extend curbs further or
cut more.
Normally, all this would be more than enough to trigger a
bull rally.
"It's strange. I don't know why (the market crashed)"
Zanganeh said.
WHATEVER IT TAKES
OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers first agreed to cut output
in December 2016 - the first joint deal in 15 years - and said
the curbs could be extended by a further six months.
The extraordinary move was aimed at battling a global glut
of crude that halved prices from 2014, forcing Russia and Saudi
Arabia to tighten their belts and leading to unrest in Venezuela
and Nigeria.
The cuts helped push oil prices back above $50 per barrel
but also spurred growth in the U.S. shale industry, which does
not participate in the output deal. That slowed a rebalancing of
supply and demand, with global inventories still near record
highs.
As the price fell back towards $47 in early May, near a
six-month low, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said OPEC
would do "whatever it takes" to rebalance the market, including
a longer extension for the output cuts.
"If you declare nine months in advance, people are bound to
expect more," Sen said. Russia also added to the expectations by
saying this week that cuts could be prolonged by 12 months.
The market was also disappointed OPEC did not mention its
previously stated plan to bring stocks down from a record high
of 3 billion barrels to their five-year average of 2.7 billion,
said Olivier Jakob from the Petromatrix consultancy.
"The December meeting was a breakthrough," he said. "The
meeting yesterday gives us, however, a feeling that OPEC is
fatigued by the lack of results so far and does not have a
consensus anymore to have the five-year average in stocks as a
policy target."
The fact that Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from
cuts suggested OPEC was not yet ready to take additional
measures, Jakob added.
Dave Pursell, managing director at Tudor, Pickering, Holt &
Co, a Houston-based bank working with U.S. shale producers,
predicted markets would rebalance within six months.
"The market was hoping for deeper cuts," he said. "But I do
think oil prices, three months from now, will be higher than
they are now."
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson and Sonya
Hepinstall)