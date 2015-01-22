LONDON Jan 22 Oil prices will not fall to $20
or $25 a barrel, OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said
in an interview with Bloomberg.
"The price will not go to $20 or $25, I think the price will
stay at where we are now," Badri said, Bloomberg reported.
Producers outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) should be first to reduce their output to
remove a global surplus, Badri said, rather than OPEC.
OPEC decided against cutting its own output at a meeting in
November, a move that helped to extend a slide in oil prices.
Oil on Wednesday was trading below $50 a barrel, down almost
60 percent since June.
