ABU DHABI Nov 10 The oil market is stable and
prices are steady, two oil ministers said on Sunday, weeks ahead
of an OPEC meeting to decide whether the group needs to adjust
its output target.
"I think no, now the market is stable," Angola's oil
minister Jose Botelho de Vasconcelos told Reuters in Abu Dhabi,
when asked if OPEC needs to change its oil policy when the group
meets next on Dec. 4 in Vienna.
"The market is stable and the price is stable too," Iraq's
oil minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi told Reuters.
Iraq and Angola are members of the Organization of Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC), the producer group that pumps more
than a third of the world's oil.
OPEC expects global demand for its crude to fall in the next
five years because of increasing supplies outside the 12-member
group from the boom in shale energy and other sources, according
to its annual World Oil Outlook.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren and Maha El Dahan; writing by
Rania El Gamal, Editing by William Maclean)