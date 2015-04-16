* OPEC March output surges 810,000 bpd on Saudi, Iraq boost
* Points to larger 1.52 million bpd excess supply in 2015
* Sees slightly higher demand for OPEC oil in 2015
* U.S., other non-OPEC oil supply growth forecast trimmed
(Adds analyst comment, price reaction, context on IEA report)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, April 16 OPEC said its oil output surged
in March, adding to a global glut, despite more evidence that
the producer group's strategy of letting prices fall to hurt
other producers is taking effect.
OPEC's report may reinforce the perception that major
producers are staking out market share ahead of a potential rise
in Iranian exports following its framework accord with world
powers over its nuclear programme.
Thanks to lower output from the United States and other
rival producers due to the oil price drop, the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries said demand for its oil this
year would be 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) higher than
previously thought.
Its monthly oil market report also confirmed industry
estimates of a surge in OPEC production in March, which jumped
by 810,000 bpd - ten times the increase in 2015 demand for OPEC
crude - led by record output in Saudi Arabia and higher Iraqi
exports.
"The strategy of OPEC to put pressure on the high-cost
producers is working, but the individual members seem to have
moved off of that focus and are instead producing as much as
they can," said Jamie Webster, analyst at IHS in Washington and
an OPEC expert.
"OPEC's strong production growth points out that they still
have the capacity and willingness to swing up - unfortunately
the global market doesn't require it at this time."
Oil fell more than $1 to $62 a barrel after the
report was released.
Last year, OPEC refused to cut its output despite a price
collapse, seeking to recover market share by slowing higher-cost
production in the United States and elsewhere that had been
encouraged by OPEC's previous policy of keeping prices high at
around $100 a barrel.
In Thursday's report, OPEC raised the forecast demand for
its oil to 29.27 million bpd in 2015. It now expects rival
non-OPEC supply to rise by only 680,000 bpd, a downward revision
of about 160,000 bpd.
OPEC, which pumps a third of the world's oil, is more than
filling the gap. According to secondary sources cited by the
report, the group pumped 30.79 million bpd in March, an increase
of 810,000 bpd from February.
Saudi Arabia, the driving force behind's OPEC's refusal to
cut output in 2014, told OPEC it raised output to 10.29 million
bpd in March, the highest rate on record.
If OPEC keeps pumping at the same rate, the report indicates
there will be an excess supply of 1.52 million bpd in 2015 and
2.78 million bpd in the first half - much more than the surplus
expected last month.
OPEC released its report a day after the International
Energy Agency, which advises industrialied countries, also
reported a surge in OPEC production which it said could reflect
a jostling for position over market share.
Crude inventories in the United States have ballooned to
record highs, but OPEC expressed confidence that
these would be eroded by a coming rise in seasonal crude demand
as well as lower output.
"Given expectations for lower U.S. crude oil production in
the second half of the year, these higher refinery needs will be
partially met by crude oil stocks, reducing the current overhang
in inventories," OPEC said.
(Editing by William Hardy)