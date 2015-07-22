* Kuwait sees stronger demand supporting oil prices
* Saudis seen likely to oppose any renewed cut talk
* OPEC holds next meeting in December
By Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/DUBAI, July 22 A drop in oil prices this
month is likely to be short-term and will not deflect OPEC from
its policy of keeping output high to defend market share,
delegates from Gulf OPEC members and other nations said.
Falling Chinese stock markets and the Greek debt crisis have
raised concern about demand, while the Iranian nuclear deal
could lead to higher oil exports from the Islamic Republic.
Benchmark Brent crude, trading below $57 a barrel on
Wednesday, has fallen more than 10 percent in July.
OPEC, in a major policy shift, decided in November against
cutting its production target of 30 million barrels per day
(bpd) to prop up prices, seeking instead to defend market share
against U.S. shale oil and other competing sources. The group
reconfirmed the strategy at a meeting in June.
Kuwait's oil minister, Ali Saleh al-Omair, was quoted on
Tuesday expressing confidence in the outlook, saying producer
countries expected stronger global economic growth to boost
prices.
And three delegates from members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries speaking this month said the price
drop was unlikely to last and OPEC would not alter strategy,
also citing expectations for stronger demand.
"I don't think so, it is not time for OPEC to change," said
a Gulf OPEC delegate. "Demand will be more than in the first
half (of the year) although there is some uncertainty about the
economy. The prices will remain around $60."
A second Gulf delegate said even if prices fell slightly
below $50 a barrel, as long as the drop is for a short time it
is unlikely OPEC would lower its output ceiling. "Prices will
not stay down forever," the delegate said.
The OPEC policy shift was led by Saudi Arabia, supported by
its Gulf allies, despite calls for supply cuts from Iran and
smaller producers concerned about the impact of lower prices on
oil revenue. OPEC does not meet again until Dec. 4.
To be sure, some OPEC countries may renew calls for supply
cuts following the price drop. Algeria's energy minister said on
July 14 an extraordinary OPEC meeting could be called, and Iran
has been lobbying for other OPEC members to curb supply to make
way for the hoped-for rise in its exports.
But even OPEC delegates from countries that favour a higher
oil price don't expect the Saudis to change course - at least
for now.
"It does seem that the Saudi tactic of beating the U.S.
shale oil producers is not being successful," said an official
from an OPEC country outside the Gulf. "But they probably will
maintain it."
While Iran hopes to boost crude exports rapidly once
sanctions are lifted, Gulf OPEC delegates do not expect
significant volumes before 2016 and are betting higher global
demand next year will absorb the extra oil.
A fourth OPEC delegate from a country that usually supports
supply curbs agreed with the Gulf delegates that no action from
the producer group was needed at present.
"I see it as short-term and expect prices to recover," the
delegate said of the price drop.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)