(Corrects figure in 12th paragraph to 31.51 from 30.51)
* Further raises 2015 non-OPEC oil supply forecast
* Points to larger 2.28 mbpd supply surplus in 2015
* Sticks to view that oversupply will ease in coming months
* Saudi Arabia tells OPEC it trimmed output in July
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Aug 11 OPEC on Tuesday raised its
forecast of oil supplies from non-member countries in 2015, a
sign that crude's price collapse is taking longer than expected
to hit U.S. shale drillers and other competing sources.
In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) forecast no extra demand for its
crude oil this year despite faster global growth in consumption,
because of higher-than-expected production from the United
States and other countries outside the group.
Oil is trading below $50 a barrel, close to its 2015
low after an 18 percent drop in July. But OPEC has refused to
cut output, seeking to recover market share by slowing
higher-cost production in the United States and elsewhere that
had been encouraged by OPEC's prior policy of keeping prices
near $100.
Earlier this year, OPEC slashed its prediction of non-OPEC
supply for 2015, expecting lower prices to prompt a slowdown.
But on Tuesday, it raised the forecast by about 90,000 barrels
per day (bpd), following a 220,000-bpd increase in last month's
report.
"U.S. onshore production from unconventional sources is
currently expected to decline marginally in the second half of
2015 through year-end, while U.S. offshore production is
expected to grow due to project start-ups," OPEC said.
"Recent developments in the upstream as well as renewed oil
price volatility have made forecasting non-OPEC supply more
challenging."
U.S. energy companies have been adding drilling rigs in
recent weeks despite the price drop, and OPEC in the report
raised its forecast of U.S. output in 2015 by 20,000 bpd. In
March, OPEC was expecting a fall in production possibly by late
2015 as drilling subsided.
"OPEC is starting to recognise the resilience of U.S.
shale," said Jamie Webster, analyst at IHS in Washington and an
OPEC expert.
LOWER COSTS
A reduction in the cost of oil projects since the price
crash is helping non-OPEC supply to compete in the market.
"The OPEC secretariat is indeed re-evaluating non-OPEC
supply's ability to withstand prices," said Samuel Ciszuk,
senior adviser on security of supply to the Swedish Energy
Agency.
"Project costs have come down a lot and are continuing to
fall, according to recent data. This is particularly so with
regards to the U.S. light, tight oil - which has provided most
of non-OPEC output growth, or in OPEC's view the oversupply."
OPEC also said its members continue to boost supplies.
According to secondary sources cited by the report, OPEC
produced 31.51 million bpd in July - 1.5 million bpd more than
its 30-million-bpd target.
With OPEC forecasting demand for its crude will average
29.23 million bpd in 2015 - steady from last month - the report
points to a 2.28-million-bpd supply surplus in the market if the
group kept pumping at July's rate.
But Saudi Arabia, the driving force behind's OPEC's refusal
to cut output, told OPEC it trimmed production by 200,000 bpd to
10.36 million bpd in July, down from June's record rate.
Some OPEC members such as Algeria are concerned by the drop
in prices and want the group to reduce supply. Gulf members,
however, have rebuffed calls for an emergency OPEC meeting and
show no sign of willingness to consider output cuts.
In the report, OPEC still sees a sizeable slowdown in supply
growth from non-OPEC next year and stuck to its view that rising
global demand would erode the surplus in the market.
"Crude oil demand in the coming months should continue to
improve and, thus, gradually reduce the imbalance in oil
supply-demand fundamentals," it said.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)