* Cuts 2015, 2016 non-OPEC oil supply forecasts
* China to contribute to slower 2016 demand growth
* Points to smaller supply glut in 2016
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Sept 14 OPEC on Monday predicted higher
demand for its crude oil next year, sticking to its view that a
strategy of letting prices fall will tame the U.S. shale boom
and cut a global surplus.
The monthly report from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries also said a weaker outlook for China would
contribute to slower global oil demand growth next year.
"U.S. oil production has shown signs of slowing," OPEC said
in the report. "This could contribute to a reduction in the
imbalance of oil market fundamentals, however, it remains to be
seen to what extent this can be achieved in the months to come."
OPEC said it expected demand for its crude next year to
average 30.31 million barrels per day (bpd), up 190,000 bpd from
last month, despite the slower demand growth overall due to a
weaker outlook for Latin America and China
Oil is trading below $50 a barrel, less than half
its level of June 2014. But OPEC has refused to cut output,
seeking to recover market share by slowing higher-cost
production in the United States and elsewhere that had been
encouraged by OPEC's former policy of keeping prices near $100.
OPEC expects oil supply from non-member countries to
increase by 160,000 bpd next year, a sharp slowdown from growth
of 880,000 bpd in 2015. The predictions are, respectively,
110,000 bpd and 70,000 bpd less than forecast last month.
The 2016 forecast for U.S. tight oil production, also known
as shale, was reduced by 100,000 bpd. OPEC's move follows the
U.S. government's downward revision of domestic output announced
in August.
But OPEC did not go as far as the International Energy
Agency, which on Friday said lower oil prices would force
non-OPEC to cut output by the steepest rate in more than two
decades next year.
OPEC also expects the recent strength in oil demand growth
to moderate. It sees world oil demand growth slowing to 1.29
million bpd in 2016 - down 50,000 bpd from last month, from 1.46
million bpd in 2015.
"For 2016, projections for oil demand development in China
are slightly lower than anticipated in last month's report amid
expectations of slower economic activity than previously
assumed," OPEC said.
The report said OPEC members continue to boost supplies.
According to secondary sources cited by the report, OPEC pumped
31.54 million bpd in August - up 13,000 bpd from July and 2.19
million bpd more than its prediction of the demand for its crude
this year.
Despite the higher demand it expects for OPEC crude in 2016,
the report points to a 1.23 million bpd supply surplus in the
market next year if the group kept pumping at August's rate.
Saudi Arabia, the driving force behind's OPEC's refusal to
cut output, told OPEC it trimmed production to 10.27 million bpd
in August, a further decline from June's record rate.
