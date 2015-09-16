By Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal
| LONDON/VIENNA, Sept 16
LONDON/VIENNA, Sept 16 OPEC's new medium-term
forecasts point to higher demand for the group's oil, OPEC
delegates said, a sign that its strategy of letting prices fall
is discouraging supplies from competing producers.
The forecasts, to be published in OPEC's World Oil Outlook
later this year, are expected to be discussed on Thursday during
the second day of a meeting of OPEC's national representatives
taking place at its Vienna headquarters.
"The new medium-term numbers show a higher demand for OPEC
crude," said one OPEC delegate, who added that oil prices are
assumed to be lower than previously. "There is an impact on
higher-cost producers."
OPEC's 2014 World Oil Outlook expected demand for its oil to
fall to 28.50 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2016 from 30
million bpd in 2014 and assumed oil prices at around $110 a
barrel to 2020 - more than double the current level.
The exact 2015 figures could still be revised following
feedback from the national representatives, who are technical
experts and do not set the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries' output policy.
OPEC's new outlook is being prepared after the group's
historic policy shift of November 2014 to not support prices by
cutting output, in order to defend market share against U.S.
shale oil and other higher-cost supply sources.
The shift, led by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies, has
proved controversial within OPEC as oil prices have more than
halved from above $100 in June 2014, hurting the economies of
less wealthy members such as Venezuela.
Venezuela has been calling for output cuts to prop up prices
and President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday he would travel
shortly to seek support for his push for a summit between OPEC
and non-OPEC producers.
But the new higher demand forecasts would appear to support
the view of the Gulf members that a period of lower prices would
curb competing supplies, leading to an extra need for OPEC crude
in the longer term.
OPEC's next ministerial meeting to decide policy is on Dec.
4 in Vienna.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)