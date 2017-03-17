(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 17 Eleven non-OPEC oil producers
that joined a global deal to reduce output to boost prices
delivered 64 percent of promised cuts in February, an industry
source said on Friday, still lagging the higher levels of OPEC
itself.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC), Russia and other producers agreed to cut production by
1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1 to boost prices
and reduce a supply glut.
Compliance numbers were reviewed at a meeting in Vienna on
Friday comprised of officials from countries monitoring
adherence to agreed output levels -- OPEC members Kuwait,
Venezuela, Algeria plus non-OPEC Russia and Oman.
Russia plans to step up its adherence, saying on Friday that
it will cut output by the full amount it had pledged -- 300,000
bpd -- by the end of April and will maintain that level until
the deal expires at the end of June.
The meeting also discussed OPEC's own compliance, which it
put at 106 percent, in line with figures published in OPEC's
latest monthly report on Tuesday.
The panel, which met at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, is
the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) established in January as
part of efforts to monitor adherence to supply cuts.
Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia is also a member of the JTC
in its capacity as 2017 OPEC president.
