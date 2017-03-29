March 29 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels
per day (bpd) in March and February, according to a Reuters survey published on Wednesday.
The survey indicates output from all 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries fell by 230,000 bpd in March from February's revised level.
In an effort to prop up prices, OPEC started reducing its output by about 1.2 million bpd on
Jan. 1 in its first supply cut decision since 2008.
In March, supply from the 11 OPEC members with production targets under the deal has
averaged 29.86 million bpd, down from a revised 29.97 million bpd for February, the survey
showed.
Compared with the levels from which they agreed to cut, in most cases their October output,
the 11 members have reduced output by 1.108 million bpd of the pledged 1.164 million bpd. That
equates to 95 percent compliance. The original February compliance estimate was 94 percent.
February's production was revised up by 50,000 bpd because Saudi output was higher than
originally thought, while Nigerian production was lower.
Totals in the table below are rounded.
March February Baseline Pledged Cut Compliance Jan. 1
output output for cut cut Achieved (pct)* target
Algeria 1.07 1.08 1.089 50,000 19,000 38 1.039
Angola 1.61 1.66 1.751 78,000 141,000 181 1.673
Ecuador 0.53 0.53 0.548 26,000 18,000 69 0.522
Gabon 0.2 0.2 0.202 9,000 2,000 22 0.193
Iran** 3.77 3.76 3.707 -90,000 -63,000 n/a 3.797
Iraq 4.420 4.46 4.561 210,000 141,000 67 4.351
Kuwait 2.700 2.71 2.838 131,000 138,000 105 2.707
Qatar 0.62 0.63 0.648 30,000 28,000 93 0.618
Saudi Arabia 9.98 9.90 (R) 10.544 486,000 564,000 116 10.058
UAE 2.90 2.980 3.013 139,000 113,000 81 2.874
Venezuela 2.06 2.06 2.067 95,000 7,000 7 1.972
TOTAL OPEC 11 29.86 29.97 30.968 1,164,000 1,108,000 95 29.804
Libya 0.60 0.67 0.351
Nigeria 1.55 1.60 (R) 1.594
TOTAL OPEC 13 32.01 32.24 (R) 31.749***
R = Revised
* Compliance is calculated by the following method in the table above:
Baseline for cut minus March output = cut achieved
Cut achieved divided by pledged cut = percentage compliance
** Iran is allowed a small increase in the deal.
*** OPEC target based on the 32.50 million bpd ceiling OPEC announced on Nov. 30, 2016,
minus Indonesia and using reference production figures listed in an internal OPEC document for
Libya and Nigeria.
The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to,
but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone.
Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream
and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler, additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale Hudson)