* Raises demand for OPEC crude forecast by 90,000 bpd
* Saudi oil minister says U.S. economy is improving
* OPEC sees downside risk to 2013 oil demand growth
* U.S. government cut demand estimate, IEA report due on
Tuesday
(Recasts 1st para, adds Saudi oil minister quote, details)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, May 10 OPEC will need to pump slightly
more oil than it thought in 2013 and expects global consumption
to be much higher in the rest of the year, signs of a stronger
market that argue against any calls for supply restraint when
the group meets on May 31.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a
monthly report on Friday forecast 2013 demand for its crude will
average 29.84 million barrels per day (bpd), up 90,000 bpd from
the previous estimate.
Both world oil demand and the demand for OPEC oil will
increase in coming months. The average requirement for OPEC's
crude in the second half will be 30.47 million bpd, up from
29.14 million bpd in the current quarter.
Saudi Arabia's oil minister, in a speech in Ankara on
Friday, said the outlook was brighter for big economies such as
top oil consumer the United States, even though Europe was still
struggling.
"Europe continues to grapple with austerity and anemic
levels of growth. That said, other regions are showing signs of
progress," Ali al-Naimi said. "Major economies are leading the
way and the U.S. economy is improving."
Oil has dropped to just above $103 a barrel from
almost $120 at the start of February, worrying some in OPEC. But
the expectation of stronger demand later in 2013 argues against
any suggestion of lowering output, say OPEC officials.
"On production issues, demand is expected to pick up, so
most likely another rollover," said an OPEC delegate of the
outcome of the group's meeting in Vienna.
OPEC for now is pumping more oil than its 30 million bpd
official target. Output rose by 280,000 bpd in April to 30.46
million bpd, according to secondary sources cited by the report,
led by higher output in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
While higher than the current demand for OPEC crude, that
output rate would match the average requirement in the second
half of 2013.
OPEC held its forecast for growth in world demand unchanged
at 800,000 bpd and repeated a warning that the rate of expansion
could underperform due to the euro zone's economic problems and
uncertainties about China.
Another oil forecaster closely watched by the market, the
U.S. government's Energy Information Administration, took a more
bearish view on demand growth in its report on Tuesday, cutting
its forecast by 70,000 bpd to 890,000 bpd.
The third of this month's trio of reports, from the
International Energy Agency, is due next Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Amena Bakr in
Dubai; editing by William Hardy)