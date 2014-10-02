(Adds detail OPEC output, policy changes)
By Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/DUBAI Oct 2 Some OPEC countries are
calling for supply cuts after a drop in oil prices, but core
Gulf members are betting winter demand will revive the market,
suggesting the group is no closer to any collective steps.
The differing views within the 12-member Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) highlight a split between
Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies and other members, such as
Iran, who face greater budget pressures from sub-$100 oil.
"It is really bad that prices are falling, which is a result
of increased U.S. production, slower economic recovery of the EU
and lower growth in China," said a delegate from one of OPEC's
African members.
"I think that the next OPEC meeting will have to deal with
the matter."
OPEC meets to set its oil output policy on Nov. 27.
Oil has fallen from $115 in June to a 27-month low
below $92 a barrel on Thursday after Saudi Arabia cut its
official crude selling prices, raising concern in the market
that OPEC's top producer would not reduce its output.
A second source familiar with OPEC policy said while the
market was weak, with supply exceeding demand, it was too early
for OPEC to think of joint action to bolster prices.
"A collective OPEC decision needs clear signals from each
country, which is not there yet," the source said.
So far, only Iran has called publicly for OPEC to act to
support prices. OPEC's Gulf Arab producers so far remain
unworried, with Saudi Arabia's oil minister appearing to
downplay the price drop and delegates have stopped short of
calling for action to bolster prices.
OPEC's output is climbing and in September hit 30.96 million
barrels per day (bpd), its highest since November 2012, due to
further recovery in Libya and higher output from the Gulf
producers, according to a Reuters survey.
That is almost 1 million bpd more than OPEC's official
production target of 30 million bpd and almost 2 million bpd
more than OPEC's forecast of the average global demand for its
crude in 2015.
Cutting output would be a challenge for OPEC, analysts say.
The group has not collectively lowered its supply since the 2008
financial crisis and lacks a system of individual output quotas
to enforce any cutback agreement.
