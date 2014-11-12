* Report points to 1 million bpd supply surplus in 2015
* Saudi Arabia reports little change in October output
* Leaves 2015 global demand, supply forecasts steady
By Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Nov 12 Global demand for oil from OPEC
next year will be far below its current output level because of
the U.S. shale boom, the group said on Wednesday, as its top
producer, Saudi Arabia, kept silent on whether it will cut
output to remove surplus oil from the market.
Saudi Arabia, unusually, has not commented publicly on the
fall in oil prices to their lowest since 2010, which has
prompted industry watchers to wonder whether the kingdom may be
moving away from a policy of managing the market and instead
pursuing geopolitical goals.
The kingdom had said in the past it adjusts its production
according to market needs.
But the lack of response so far has triggered a number of
theories: Riyadh may be hoping to curtail U.S. oil production,
which needs high prices to keep booming, or it may wish to hurt
Iran and Russia, which need higher prices to balance their
budgets, for their Syrian policies.
Oil in October fell below $83 a barrel and on
Tuesday reached $80.46, its lowest since 2010.
In a monthly report on Wednesday, the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) forecast that 2015 demand
for its oil will drop to 29.20 million barrels per day (bpd) -
almost 1 million bpd less than it is currently producing.
This is the last report before OPEC meets in Vienna on Nov.
27 to discuss whether to respond to the drop in prices by
cutting output for the first time since the financial crisis in
2008.
The report, written by economists at OPEC's Vienna
headquarters, said Saudi Arabia had told OPEC it produced 9.69
million bpd in October, little changed from 9.704 million in
September.
OPEC also kept its main oil demand and supply forecasts
unchanged. The group expects growth in world demand to
accelerate to 1.19 million bpd in 2015 from 1.05 million bpd in
2014 and is fairly upbeat about the outlook.
"With economic indicators pointing to a continued recovery
in the global economy, any additional improvement in the
economies of major oil consuming countries should help the
demand trend to pick up further," OPEC said.
However, despite rising world demand, OPEC expects demand
for its oil to fall in 2015 as higher supply outside the group,
particularly in the United States due to its shale energy boom,
squeezes its market share.
Global demand for OPEC crude will fall by 245,000 bpd to
29.20 million bpd in 2015, unchanged from last month. That
suggests a surplus of close to 1 million bpd in 2015 if OPEC
keeps output at October's 30.25 million bpd, as assessed by
secondary sources cited by the report.
OPEC members including Kuwait have said a cut in output at
the meeting is unlikely, but privately delegates are starting to
talk of the need for some action, although they warn an
agreement will not be easy to reach.
