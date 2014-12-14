(Combines series on Badri comments)
DUBAI Dec 14 The head of OPEC said on Sunday
the group had no target price for oil, and urged Gulf states to
continue investing in exploration and production, saying the
United States would continue to rely on Middle East crude for
many years.
But Abdullah al-Badri acknowledged that the oil price, which
has dominated trade on global financial markets in recent days
as it hit a succession of five-year lows, had fallen further
than market fundamentals should have dictated.
The comments at an event in Dubai were Badri's first since
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its
output levels unchanged at a meeting last month.
"The fundamentals should not lead to this dramatic reduction
(in price)," Badri said in Arabic in remarks made through an
English interpreter.
OPEC sought a price level that was suitable and satisfactory
both for consumers and producers, he said, without specifying a
figure. Asked if there was a need for an emergency OPEC meeting
before June, Badri smiled and said: "I don't know."
Oil's relentless slide pounded energy stocks and currencies
exposed to crude exports on Friday, doused appetite for riskier
assets and pushed investors into the safety of government debt
despite strong U.S. consumer sentiment.
Badri said November's decision to leave output unchanged was
not aimed at any other oil producer.
"Some people say this decision was directed at the United
States and shale oil. All of this is incorrect. Some also say it
was directed at Iran. And Russia. This also is incorrect," he
said.
Brent crude settled at below $62 a barrel on Friday after
the world energy watchdog forecast even lower prices on weaker
demand and larger supplies next year.