DOHA Dec 16 Core Gulf OPEC oil producers
signalled this week they are prepared to wait as long as six
months to a year to see the market stabilise, quashing hopes for
any quick intervention to stop the price rout that took crude to
under $60 per barrel.
Some OPEC watchers had identified $60 as a potential red
line at which the group, which produces a third of global oil,
was expected to send a signal to the market that the decline had
been too fast and too steep.
But with Brent oil futures trading below that - down a fifth
since the OPEC meeting just three weeks ago -- some ministers
are saying they see no reason for action at any price level.
Some OPEC ministers say the industry should look for other
signals that prices had bottomed.
OPEC itself is struggling to predict what those signals
could be -- a total saturation of global stocks, a bankruptcy of
a large oil company or a call from Moscow saying Russia is ready
to join output cuts.
"The market takes time, it's like a big gigantic ship,"
Suhail Bin Mohammed al-Mazroui, oil minister of the United Arab
Emirates, a close ally of OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia, said on
Monday.
"If the market takes 3 month, 6 month, a year to balance and
then that would help all of us because we will all have a more
mature stabilised market. Then (so) be it."
Fellow Gulf OPEC member Qatar echoed that view on Tuesday.
"We need to watch the market closely, but it will settle
eventually," Qatar's oil minister, Mohammed al-Sada, said.
Oil has lost almost half its value since this year's peak of
$115 per barrel in June on slower global demand and the U.S.
shale oil boom. The glut is expected to worsen in the first half
of 2015 when demand declines seasonally.
DEMAND FOCUS
OPEC had been expected to address the problem in November by
trimming production but Gulf producers led by Saudi Arabia
blocked demand by poorer members to reduce supplies, saying the
group needed to fight for market share.
"Saudi Arabia's relinquishing its role as oil price anchor
has caused a catastrophic decline in the demand for inventory
which has resulted in oil prices collapsing. Both physical and
financial "inventory" holders have been selling,' PIRA energy
said in a research on Tuesday.
It added that the selling pressure would not end until
prices drop to the level where U.S. producers' hedging becomes
uneconomic.
Mazroui said OPEC would be looking for "behaviour growth in
additional production. We need to see that... wait till the
first quarter and see."
He also said OPEC would need to see how badly the market was
oversupplied and for signs of demand picking up.
During the OPEC meeting Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi said
he believed lower prices would ultimately spur demand growth and
a price recovery, according to OPEC delegates.
However, the West's energy watchdog, the International
Energy Agency last week cut its estimates for demand growth next
year. It said slower economic growth in countries like Russia
would lead to lower fuel consumption in 2015.
"There have to be concrete signs of a change in
fundamentals, supply/demand/stocks before a decision on action
by OPEC, as the recent fall in oil prices has no real reason,"
said an OPEC delegate familiar with the Gulf thinking.
Mazroui said it was everyone's responsibility to correct the
market, repeating a message from several OPEC ministers that
they wanted Russia to join production cuts.
Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday
Moscow would not cut output in 2015, even if pressure on its
finances was rising with the economy showing signs of a severe
stress and the rouble hitting an all-time low.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)