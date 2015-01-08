* Two Gulf delegates see no chance of cuts
* Iran, African members criticise Saudi strategy, call for
cut
* Libyan OPEC delegate sees oil averaging $55-60 in 2015
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
DUBAI/LONDON, Jan 8 Saudi Arabia and its Gulf
OPEC allies are showing no sign of considering cutting output to
boost oil prices, even though they dipped below $50 a barrel
this week.
OPEC decided against limiting production at its last meeting
on Nov 27, despite misgivings from non-Gulf members, after Saudi
Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said the group needed to defend market
share against U.S. shale oil and other competing sources.
Those misgivings have grown with a slide in oil prices to
below half their level in June, hurting the economies of OPEC's
smaller producers. Benchmark Brent dipped to $49.66 on
Wednesday, its lowest since April 2009, before rising to $51 on
Thursday.
OPEC has forecast an increasing surplus in 2015, citing
rising supplies outside the group and lacklustre growth in
global demand. But the Gulf members, who account for more than
half of OPEC output, are not wavering, arguing lower prices will
slow competing supplies, spur economic growth and revive demand.
One delegate from a Gulf OPEC member said there was "no
chance" of a rethink while another referred to the view that
non-OPEC producers were to blame for the glut. "Naimi made it
clear: OPEC will not cut alone," the second delegate said.
OPEC ministers and delegates have blamed non-OPEC producers
such as Russia, Mexico and Kazakhstan, as well as U.S. shale and
tight oil production, for the oversupply in the market.
U.S. oil production has surged from around 5 million barrels
per day to reach a near 30-year record of more than 9 million
bpd over the past six years, propelled by the sudden emergence
of shale oil output from North Dakota to Texas.
The OPEC delegates - government officials representing their
countries who attend OPEC's meetings - spoke to Reuters after
oil's brief fall below $50 on condition of anonymity as they are
not authorised to speak publicly on the issue.
Officially, OPEC agreed at its November meeting on keeping
its output target of 30 million barrels per day (bpd) - a point
the U.A.E oil minister reinforced on Wednesday -
although African members, as well as Iran and Venezuela, had
wanted a reduction.
Iran and Algeria have both since called on OPEC to cut
output in the face of the slide in oil prices. A
delegate from Libya, one of OPEC's four African OPEC members,
agreed.
"Something should be done by OPEC countries to reinstate its
role to stabilize the market, ensuring a fair price for both
producers and consumers," Samir Kamal, Libya's OPEC governor,
told Reuters on Thursday, emphasising he was not speaking on
behalf of the Libyan government.
"Or there is no need for it any more, especially if only one
country is dictating its strategy while hurting other members."
Venezuela campaigned for supply cuts before the OPEC meeting
and is still pushing for action. President Nicolas Maduro has
embarked on a tour of OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Iran and
Algeria, to lobby for efforts to boost prices.
FURTHER PRICE FALL?
Saudi Arabia is by far the biggest OPEC producer, with
output at around 9.6 million bpd. This, and Saudi's ability to
make up for supply shortages elsewhere given its significant
spare capacity, also make it in the view of other members the
one with the least to lose from cutting output.
Venezuela, Algeria and Iran need oil above $100 to balance
their budgets, according to estimates from the IMF and other
analysts, higher than the Gulf members who can tolerate lower
oil revenues for years.
The rift in OPEC could deepen if prices keep falling towards
$40 or lower and Saudi Arabia maintains its resistance to output
cuts, some delegates say, although it is unclear whether it
would have any practical impact. One said if it got as far as
$30, "others will start telling the Saudis: 'then you are at war
with me?'."
A further drop looks likely, analysts and traders say. BofA
Merrill sees a growing risk of Brent falling to $40, not far
from the 2008 low of $36.20 reached before OPEC's last formal
output cut prompted a steady revival.
The Libyan OPEC governor said he believed oil may fall to
$45 in the first 6 months of 2015 but would eventually rise,
perhaps averaging $55-$60 in 2015.
For now though, there has been no call for an OPEC meeting
before the group's next scheduled gathering in June, another
delegate said. Other countries see little to gain from calling
for one given Saudi Arabia's expected resistance.
"It would be up to the Saudis. There is no point in having a
meeting unless you plan to do something," the delegate said.
"These prices are killing us," said another non-Gulf OPEC
delegate. "But why are you asking me? Go ask the big guys."
