* Supply rises by 130,000 bpd, led by Angola
* Saudi Arabia, Gulf members keep output steady to higher
* Iraq exports dip after December surge
* Output 370,000 bpd above OPEC's 30 million bpd target
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Jan 30 OPEC's oil supply has risen this
month due to more Angolan exports and steady to higher output in
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers, a Reuters survey showed,
a sign key members are standing firm in refusing to prop up
prices.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries at a
November meeting decided to focus on market share rather than
cutting output, despite concerns from members such as Iran and
Venezuela about falling oil revenue.
Supply from OPEC has averaged 30.37 million barrels per day
(bpd) in January, up from a revised 30.24 million bpd in
December, according to the survey based on shipping data and
information from sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.
At the Nov. 27 meeting, OPEC retained its output target of
30 million bpd, sending oil prices to a four-year low close to
$71 a barrel. Crude since fell to a near six-year low of
$45.19 on Jan. 13 and was trading above $49 on Friday.
OPEC Secretary General Abdulla al-Badri, speaking in London
on Monday, defended the no-cut strategy and said prices may have
reached a floor, despite oversupply. Other OPEC
delegates have since echoed this message.
"Prices are stabilising," said a delegate from a Gulf
producer. "But the world economy is not very strong and stocks
are too high."
The largest boost this month has come from Angola, which
pumped 1.80 million bpd and exported about 57 cargoes, up
160,000 bpd from December. Output would have been higher without
some cargo delays, including of new crude Sangos.
OPEC's other West African producer, Nigeria, also managed to
boost exports, the survey showed, although the increase was
restrained by outages of the Forcados and Nembe Creek pipelines.
Smaller increases have come from Kuwait, Qatar and the
United Arab Emirates.
Output in top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia has been flat to
slightly higher, sources said. Saudi Aramco Chief Executive
Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday production was currently at 9.8
million bpd, although it was unclear if that was the daily rate
or the January average.
"Steady is what I'm seeing," said an industry source who
tracks Saudi supply. "Exports are a bit lower and this is most
likely offset by slightly higher refinery runs."
The largest reduction this month has come from Iraq, where
southern oil exports slipped from December's record high and
flows from northern Iraq also declined, according to loading
data and an industry source.
Exports are likely to hit new records in coming months,
technical problems and weather delays permitting. A loading
programme schedules record southern exports in February.
OPEC's other country with a notable decline in output this
month is Libya, where ports and oilfields have been shut due to
fighting and supply fell further in January to 350,000 bpd.
