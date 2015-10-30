* Supply falls by 120,000 bpd to 31.64 million bpd
* Iraq supply edges lower on southern export delays
* Saudi Arabia trims output on lower domestic use
* OPEC output still up 1.5 mbpd since 2014 policy shift
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Oct 30 OPEC oil output has fallen in
October from the previous month, a Reuters survey found on
Friday, as declines in top producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq
outweighed higher supply from African members.
The drops are not indicative of deliberate supply cuts to
prop up prices, sources in the survey said, and the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is still pumping close to a
record high as major producers focus on defending market share.
OPEC supply has fallen in October to 31.64 million barrels
per day (bpd) from a revised 31.76 million in September,
according to the survey, based on shipping data and information
from sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants. With one
day left in October, the final figures could be revised.
Even so, OPEC has boosted production by almost 1.5 million
bpd since the November 2014 switch to defending market share.
Despite the decline this month, output is not far below July's
31.88 million bpd, the highest since Reuters records began in
1997.
The OPEC increase has added to ample supplies, which have
helped cut prices by more than half from June 2014 to below $50
a barrel. Still, with reductions in capital spending by oil
companies expected to curb future supply, analysts see signs
that OPEC's strategy will deliver.
"Clearly, OPEC's long-game strategy is working," said Harry
Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity strategy at BNP
Paribas. "In the end, OPEC's strategy is creating the conditions
for higher prices for longer in a couple of years' time."
The biggest supply drop in October has come from Saudi
Arabia, which trimmed output due to reduced use of crude in
domestic power plants and refineries, sources in the survey
said, despite higher exports.
"Supply to the market is down," said a source who tracks
Saudi output. "Exports are up but this has been more than offset
by lower refinery runs due to maintenance and lower direct
burn."
Direct burn - the use of crude in Saudi power plants -
usually drops in cooler months due to reduced air-conditioning
needs. Maintenance was being carried out at the Saudi Yasref
refinery, reducing crude consumption.
Saudi output, at 10.10 million bpd, remains not far below
the record high of 10.56 million bpd it pumped in June.
Exports from Iraq's main outlet, its southern terminals,
were higher for much of October - reaching a record 3.1 million
bpd in the first 27 days of the month - but have slowed since as
poor weather delayed cargoes, shipping data showed.
Shipments from Iraq's north by the Kurdistan Regional
Government via Ceyhan in Turkey have edged lower, while those by
Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation have fallen to zero from
about 20,000 bpd in September, the survey found.
Smaller increases have come from OPEC's two west African
producers, Nigeria and Angola, and from Libya.
Angola and Nigeria exported more crude this month, but a
force majeure on shipments of Nigeria's Forcados limited the
increase from that country. Libyan output rose slightly, the
survey found, but remains a fraction of the pre-conflict rate.
Output in Iran, OPEC's second-largest producer until
sanctions forced a cut in exports in 2012, continues to edge up,
the survey found. A lifting of sanctions on Iran has the
potential to boost OPEC output further in 2016.
