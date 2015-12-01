* Output rises by 130,000 bpd to 31.77 million bpd
* Iraq supply rebounds on higher southern exports
* Top producer Saudi Arabia also pumps more
* OPEC output up 1.50 mbpd since year-ago policy shift
* For a table of OPEC output, see
(Adds link to table in bullets, official Iraq November data in
paragraph 10)
By Alex Lawler
VIENNA, Dec 1 OPEC oil output has risen in
November from the previous month, a Reuters survey found on
Monday, led by a rebound in Iraqi exports after bad weather had
temporarily halted supply growth from the group's second-largest
producer.
The increase indicates the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries is again pumping close to a record high as
Saudi Arabia and other big producers focus on market share. OPEC
meets this week to review the policy, with no change expected.
OPEC supply has risen in November to 31.77 million barrels
per day (bpd) from 31.64 million in October, according to the
survey, based on shipping data and information from sources at
oil companies, OPEC and consultants.
The OPEC meeting on Friday comes almost a year after its
historic decision, led by Saudi Arabia, to refuse to prop up
prices. Oil has more than halved in 18 months due to
persistent oversupply, but even those in OPEC who want a change
in approach do not expect one.
"I am seeing that Saudi Arabia will not change its
position," said an OPEC delegate from a non-Gulf country which
favours supply restraint. "No favourable outcome will be reached
at the next meeting."
OPEC has boosted production by about 1.50 million bpd since
its November 2014 policy shift. Output is not far below July's
31.88 million bpd, the highest since Reuters records began in
1997.
The biggest monthly rise in output has come from Iraq, the
world's fastest growing source of supply growth this year.
Exports from Iraq's main outlet, its southern terminals,
have risen in November to at least 3.06 million bpd and could
top that and set a record if tankers currently waiting depart
before Tuesday, according to loading data and industry sources.
Exports from Iraq's north by the Kurdistan Regional
Government via Ceyhan in Turkey have edged lower, while those by
Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation have remained zero for a
second month, the survey found.
Data from Iraq's oil ministry showed oil exports rose to a
decades-high average of 3.37 million bpd in November, with
output at 3.66 million bpd.
An increase has also come from Saudi Arabia, sources in the
survey said, as the kingdom sent more crude abroad and used more
in refineries, outweighing a seasonal drop in usage in domestic
power plants.
"November exports and refinery runs are up compared to
October by more than direct burn was down," said one of the
sources who tracks Saudi output. "So, supply to the market is up
in November."
Saudi output, at 10.25 million bpd in this survey, is not
far from the record high of 10.56 million bpd it pumped in June.
Output declined in OPEC's two West African producers, Angola
and Nigeria, the survey found. Libyan output, which was already
at a fraction of the pre-conflict rate, edged lower in November.
Supply from Iran, OPEC's second-largest producer until
sanctions forced a cut in exports in 2012, stayed flat in
November, the survey found. A lifting of sanctions on Iran has
the potential to boost OPEC output further in 2016.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy and Jason
Neely)