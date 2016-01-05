Jan 5 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in December and November, according to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday. The survey indicates output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell by 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December. OPEC at a Dec. 4 meeting scrapped its supply target of 30 million bpd, which it had been exceeding for months. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the OPEC member countries. Indonesia, which rejoined OPEC on Dec. 4, will be included in the January survey. December November Algeria 1.11 1.11 Angola 1.77 1.76 (R) Ecuador 0.54 0.54 Iran 2.90 2.88 Iraq 4.20 4.30 (R) Kuwait 2.77 2.75 Libya 0.39 0.40 Nigeria 1.80 1.85 (R) Qatar 0.67 0.66 Saudi Arabia 10.15 10.20 (R) UAE 2.88 2.89 Venezuela 2.44 2.45 TOTAL OPEC 31.62 31.79 (R) R = Revised OPEC's target excludes condensate and natural gas liquids. The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by David Evans)