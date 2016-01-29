* OPEC supply rises by 290,000 bpd to 32.60 million bpd
* Iran provides biggest increase after sanctions lifted
* Saudi Arabia, Iraq also pump more in January
* Indonesia's return boosts absolute level of OPEC supply
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Jan 29 OPEC oil production has jumped to
its highest in recent history in January as Iran increased sales
following the lifting of sanctions and its rivals Saudi Arabia
and Iraq also boosted supply, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.
Rising output in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries further aggravates the market share battle between top
global producers. In the past year this has flooded the market
with new barrels, creating one of the worst oil gluts in history
and helping send prices to a 12-year low.
The January supply figures contrast with statements from
multiple OPEC officials and recent comments from non-OPEC Russia
about the need to cooperate and possibly restrain supply to help
oil prices to recover.
"Genuine production cuts are still a very long way off,"
said Barbara Lambrecht, an analyst at Commerzbank.
"Although we are convinced that prices will rise in the long
term, we nonetheless warn against short-term price falls. After
all, Iran and Iraq will soon be opening up new sources of supply
which will pump additional oil onto the market."
Iran provided the biggest increase in supply among the OPEC
members, the survey found. Sources familiar with the matter say
Iran is reluctant to restrain supply as it wants to recover
market share and feels that the economic benefits of lifting
sanctions offset the drop in oil prices.
Punitive measures imposed by the United Nations and European
Union, and some but not all U.S. sanctions, were lifted on Jan.
16 in return for steps by Iran to scale down its nuclear
programme under an agreement it struck with world powers last
year.
"We have to go back to our share of the market," said a
source familiar with Iranian thinking. "Our economic situation
is maybe less affected by the oil price decline, because of the
lifting of sanctions."
OPEC supply has risen in January to 32.60 million barrels
per day (bpd) from a revised 32.31 million bpd in December,
according to the survey, based on shipping data and information
from sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.
December's total was revised higher because of the return of
Indonesia as an OPEC member on Dec. 4. January's output from the
other 12 OPEC members, at 31.90 million bpd, is the highest in
Reuters survey records, starting in 1997.
OPEC made a historic policy shift in November 2014 by
refusing to cut supply and prop up prices in the hope that lower
prices would curb the growth of more costly-to-develop competing
supply sources. Since then production from the 12 OPEC members
including Indonesia has risen by 1.65 million bpd.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia has boosted output as higher
exports offset lower usage in domestic power plants, sources in
the survey said. Saudi production reached a record high of 10.56
million bpd in June.
Iraq, the world's fastest-growing source of supply growth in
2015, also increased output in January, led by higher exports
from its southern terminals.
Nigerian output rose due to higher scheduled exports,
sources in the survey said, but loading programmes suggest this
will not be sustained, and will fall next month.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)