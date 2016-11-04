* Saudi threat to raise output surprises other OPEC
delegates
* Tension over Saudi request for Iran to freeze output
* OPEC experts to hold next round of talks on Nov. 25,
* Delegate says final deal still possible in November
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
DUBAI/LONDON, Nov 4 Old disputes between Saudi
Arabia and rival Iran resurfaced at a meeting of OPEC experts
last week, with Riyadh threatening to raise oil output steeply
to bring prices down if Tehran refuses to limit its supply, OPEC
sources say.
Clashes between the two OPEC heavyweights, which are
fighting proxy wars in Syria and Yemen, have become frequent in
recent years.
Tensions subsided, however, in recent months after Saudi
Arabia agreed to support a global oil supply limiting pact, thus
raising the prospect that OPEC would take steps to boost oil
prices.
But a meeting of OPEC experts last week, designed to work
out details of cuts for the next OPEC ministerial gathering on
Nov. 30, saw Saudis and Iranian clashing again, according to
four OPEC sources who were present at the meeting and spoke to
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"The Saudis have threatened to raise their production to 11
million barrels per day and even 12 million bpd, bringing oil
prices down, and to withdraw from the meeting," one OPEC source
who attended the meeting told Reuters.
OPEC headquarters declined to comment on discussions during
the closed-door meetings last week. Saudi and Iranian OPEC
delegates also declined official comments.
Saudi Arabia has increased output since 2014 to record highs
of around 10.5 million-10.7 million barrels per day and adding
extra supply would only worsen the global glut, which has
already seen prices more than halving from $115 a barrel since
mid 2014.
The Saudi threat followed objections by Iran, which said it
was unwilling to freeze its output, the same OPEC sources said.
Iran has argued it should be exempt from such limits as its
production recovers after the lifting of EU sanctions.
The Saudi threat will revive memories of a pump war that
Riyadh embarked on at the end of 2014 to claw market share back
from higher-cost producers. Iran along with other OPEC price
hawks have severely criticised the Saudi strategy.
Riyadh has softened its stance since the appointment of
Khalid al-Falih as energy minister in May this year.
In September, OPEC agreed at a meeting in Algeria on modest
preliminary oil output cuts in the first such deal since 2008,
with special conditions given to Libya, Nigeria and Iran, whose
output has been hit by wars and sanctions.
A new rise in tensions observed during the meeting of
experts last week highlights the fragile nature of OPEC
agreements. The group has a long way to go before it turns its
preliminary Algerian accord into a real deal.
The Saudi threat to raise output came as a surprise even to
Riyadh's Gulf OPEC allies, sources who attended the meeting of
experts on Oct. 28 said.
One source said the Saudi OPEC delegation has asked to call
off the next day's meeting with non-OPEC producers, including
Russia, on Oct. 29 since Iran was objecting to a deal. But they
were convinced by other members to attend it in order not to
embarrass the group.
"We felt as if they (the Saudis) wanted the meeting to
fail," said a third, non-Iranian OPEC source.
"WAR FRONT"
The Saudi OPEC delegation told their Iranian counterparts
that Tehran should freeze output at 3.66 million bpd - the
latest estimates of Iranian output by OPEC experts, known as
secondary sources.
Iran has reported its output at 3.85 million bpd in
September and said it would only cap its output at 12.7 percent
of OPEC's total ceiling - or 4.2 million bpd.
Iran's counter-argument at the meeting was that Saudi Arabia
has raised its output by almost 1 million bpd since 2014, and is
now trying to convince others it would cut output by 400,000 bpd
to get a deal, though in reality Riyadh has already won extra
production and revenue, according to OPEC sources.
Iranian comments after meeting to domestic media indicated
tensions were high.
"Working in oil industry is like operating at war fronts and
we have to preserve our trenches by raising our production
capacity as much as we can," Ali Kardor, managing director of
the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), told the oil ministry's
news agency Shana.
"The next OPEC meeting is near and we will never cease to
recapture our quota in the organisation," he said on Monday,
adding that Iran's crude oil output was nearing 4 million bpd.
OPEC sources have said Saudi Arabia offered to reduce its
output from summer peaks of 10.7 million bpd to about 10.2
million if Iran agreed to freeze production at around levels of
3.6 million-3.7 million bpd.
The Saturday meeting with non-OPEC producers went ahead
though they made no specific commitment.
The High Level Committee of experts will meet again in
Vienna on Nov. 25 to finalise the details ahead of the next
meeting of OPEC ministers on Nov. 30.
OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo has said he is
"optimistic" a final agreement will be reached.
An OPEC delegate, who attended Friday's meeting, said he still
hoped for a deal in November.
"People can look at it from different angles. The fact that
discussions are still going on is a positive one. They are going
to work on it, close to the ministers' meeting," the delegate
said.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Editing by Angus MacSwan)