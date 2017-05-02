May 2 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in April and March, according to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday. In an effort to prop up prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries started reducing its output by about 1.2 million bpd on Jan. 1 in its first supply cut decision since 2008. The April survey indicates output from all 13 OPEC members fell by 80,000 bpd in April from March's revised level. But supply from the 11 OPEC members with production targets under the deal has risen by 20,000 bpd from March's revised figure - the first increase since the deal took effect. Compared with the levels from which they agreed to cut, in most cases their October 2016 production, the 11 members have reduced output by 1.048 million bpd of the pledged 1.164 million bpd. That equates to 90 percent compliance. Compliance in March was revised lower to 92 percent from 95 percent. March production was revised 40,000 bpd higher. Saudi and Iraqi output was lower than originally thought, while production in the United Arab Emirates was higher. Totals in the table below are rounded. April March Baseline Pledged Cut Compliance Jan. 1 output for cut cut achieved (pct)* target output Algeria 1.07 1.07 1.089 50,000 19,000 38 1.039 Angola 1.68 1.61 1.751 78,000 71,000 91 1.673 Ecuador 0.53 0.53 0.548 26,000 18,000 69 0.522 Gabon 0.20 0.20 0.202 9,000 2,000 22 0.193 Iran** 3.78 3.77 3.707 -90,000 -73,000 3.797 Iraq 4.40 4.440 4.561 210,000 161,000 77 4.351 Kuwait 2.71 2.700 2.838 131,000 128,000 98 2.707 Qatar 0.62 0.62 0.648 30,000 28,000 93 0.618 Saudi Arabia 9.97 9.95 (R) 10.544 486,000 574,000 118 10.058 UAE 2.94 2.95 (R) 3.013 139,000 73,000 53 2.874 Venezuela 2.02 2.06 2.067 95,000 47,000 49 1.972 TOTAL OPEC 11 29.92 29.90(R) 30.968 1,164,000 1,048,000 90 29.804 Libya 0.55 0.6 0.351 Nigeria 1.5 1.55 1.594 TOTAL OPEC 13 31.97 32.05(R) 31.749*** R = Revised * Compliance is calculated by the following method in the table above: Baseline for cut minus April output = cut achieved Cut achieved divided by pledged cut = percentage compliance ** Iran is allowed a small increase in the deal. *** OPEC target based on the 32.50 million bpd ceiling OPEC announced on Nov. 30, 2016, minus Indonesia and using reference production figures listed in an internal OPEC document for Libya and Nigeria. The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler, additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale Hudson)